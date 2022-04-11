Tips to Boost the effectiveness of mobile learning

Share



Mobile learning is perceived as an eLearning strategy that is only effective for the Millennials and Gen Z, but organizations soon realized that it is an effective option for their senior employees too. This transition has been fast-forwarding because of the pandemic. Because there is no option rather than sticking to remote working, organizations operate remotely. In-office, people stay in one place, but remotely it doesn’t happen like that. Employees will be multitasking with various other things and the best way to keep in touch with them is through mobile communication.

Some organizations have taken serious strides to ensure their employees work at fixed times. But many organizations now provide the option of working at flexible times as all they want is productivity. Also, it’s not only working but employee training that is also conducted remotely with the use of various tools. This has made everyone comfortable with mobile learning across the generations.

Now, organizations don’t need to worry about anyone in the company as everyone is comfortable with mobile learning. There are several mobile learning platforms that are there to offer an effective mobile learning experience. However, organizations should always find ways to get the best out of their mobile learning strategy. In order to do that, you need to set a few things right and implement new strategies. The strategies to boost effectiveness are as follows.

Quality content is the only way:

Your employees have access to the Internet which has an abundance of online training resources and knowledge. If you provide eLearning content that is not engaging and relevant, employees will depend on the Internet for learning. Also, because there are lots of distractions on mobiles, you need to keep your online learners engaged while they are learning. Thus, relevant, up-to-date, and short eLearning content is the only way to go. Also, the online training content should be refreshed according to the user’s requirements.

You can use animations, and graphics and leverage various video formats to make top-quality eLearning content. However, some formats might not suit mobiles so you need to be wary.

Leverage social media:

Mobile learning is very asynchronous and customized because everyone takes their time to learn a concept. There is no room for collaborative learning as the learning takes place at an individual level. Thus, incorporating social learning strategies into your mobile learning is very important. With social media, you can create group activities and foster a collaborative learning approach among your employees. This will make everyone engage with the eLearning course and create an engaging online training experience.

Track the progress:

Tracking the progress is one of the key parameters to make the online training content more engaging and improve the course as a whole. With the right training metrics, eLearning project managers can find out the potential loopholes and then try to rectify them. This data will help you make instant changes in the program and also becomes a learning curve to not repeat those mistakes in future learning programs.

Adopt microlearning:

Microlearning is the way to go as the attention spans of the younger generation have gone down drastically. Offer bite-sized content which is perfectly tailored and meets the online learner’s needs. What you need to do is create online training material that is short and to the point and also try to add animations and graphics to make it interactive. Also, you can create quick two to three-minute videos that can help the online learners to access them whenever and wherever they want. The short-form eLearning content can be digested quickly and is easy to retain as well.

Gamified assessments:

Assessments are a key parameter to find out how well the online learners are understanding the concepts. However, the eLearning assessments should be interesting and engaging. If they are boring, your employees might not take them up in the first place. But, how do you make the assessments effective? Promoting them through games might be the best option regardless of the age group you are catering to. Thus, organizations should consider gamified assessments to ensure they are productive and at the same time exciting.

Make use of user-generated content:

User-generated eLearning content is nothing but the online training content developed by professionals who are not online learners. Because a user has developed it, your online learners will look into it keenly. The user puts out all his learnings that are useful and exclude the ones which aren’t necessary. Thus, we can say that the user-generated eLearning content is highly user-friendly content that is relevant and enhances employee morale.

People generally cater to the user-generated and there are reasons for it. When you visit a hotel, you check the user reviews, or when you buy a product, the same thing you do. People like to listen to other people’s perspectives who have done it before and their learnings are precious. Through other people’s eLearning experiences, people like to learn. That’s where user-generated eLearning content proves to be priceless.

Send notifications to mobiles:

In order to keep your online learners accountable, keep sending them notifications and reminders about the eLearning course. Notifications are hard to ignore and everyone who uses mobiles will check the notifications very often. However, do not send too many notifications as they can be irritating for the users. Send notifications for important events and eLearning course updates only.

Embrace feedback:

A learning program should be learner-centric. No matter what learning technologies and strategies you use, at the end of the day they should cater to your online learners. You can only find this out by embracing feedback. The feedback of your users will help you find the areas where you can improve before it’s too late. Once you receive the feedback, ensure you make necessary changes instead of just collecting feedback as many people do. If feedback is used in the right way, it sends out a signal to your employees that the organization is keen on learner’s development which will motivate your employees even more to learn.

Conclusion:

To wrap up, no matter which eLearning strategy you want to implement, ensure you constantly make necessary changes and update it. We hope this article helps you find out a few ways to boost the effectiveness of mobile learning.

