Tech Digest daily roundup: Driverless car in ‘getaway attempt’

Share

Welcome to the future. Cop pulls over driverless car (because no lights?) Then Cruise goes on the lamb. (via https://t.co/mtmsIeOAUP) pic.twitter.com/ecQ5xXuSnS — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) April 10, 2022

A video which has gone viral shows a driverless car start to pull away after being stopped by police, at least initially – raising questions about how authorities can handle autonomous vehicles. The car, owned and operated by a company called Cruise in San Francisco, is based on a Chevy Bolt chassis – although the company plans to launch a completely original vehicle soon. After police pull over the car – for potentially not having its lights on, the video shows an officer walking up to the car door – appearing to be surprised to discover it has no driver – and then unsuccessfully attempting to open it. After failing, he begins to walk back to his car, but the autonomous Cruise vehicle – which is allowed to drive at night in the city – zooms off in what initially looks like a getaway attempt. Sky News

Elon Musk has said Twitter should become less dependent on advertising, warning that it allows companies to “dictate policy” at the social network. The Tesla chief executive and world’s richest person, who last week emerged as Twitter’s biggest shareholder, called for price cuts and improvements to the company’s paid-for subscription service. The comments are Mr Musk’s first intervention related to Twitter’s business model after disclosure of his stake sent shares soaring last week. In a series of tweets over the weekend, he said anyone signing up to Twitter Blue, the recently launched subscription service, should be able to have their account verified, a status that only public figures can obtain. Telegraph

The next major release of Apple’s iOS operating system could include “significant enhancements,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he anticipates iOS 16 to include an update to notifications and an assortment of new health-tracking features. However, for those hoping to see a redesign of iOS, that’s apparently not on the table. “I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago,” said Gurman. He notes the extent of any interface changes Apple plans for might end at a tweak to the iPad’s multitasking UI. Engadget

Karens aren’t the worst complainers after all, new research reveals. In fact, most of the top ten aren’t even women’s names. It’s actually a man – at least when it comes to online rants anyway. Davids were found to leave the most negative reviews on TripAdvisor and Trustpilot, results suggest. Of the top ten worst offenders only one is a lady’s name – and that too is not Karen. It’s Sarah. Overall men are 131 per cent more likely to make an online complaint compared to women. David clocked up the highest with more than 1,000 one star reviews issued. He’s followed closely by Paul, with 969. The Sun

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to mark the work of trainee teachers who are trying to identify pupils with potential learning difficulties, a study suggests. Researchers said it could be an “effective substitute” when personal feedback is not readily available. In a trial, 178 German trainee teachers were asked to assess six fictionalised pupils to decide whether they had learning difficulties such as dyslexia or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and to explain their reasoning. They were given examples of their schoolwork, as well as other information such as behaviour records and transcriptions of conversations with parents. Yahoo!

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...