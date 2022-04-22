Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple nudity-blurring feature to come to UK

Share



Apple’s “communication safety in Messages” feature, which is designed to automatically blur images containing nudity sent to children using the company’s messaging service, is now rolling out to additional countries. After launching in the US last year, the feature is now coming to the Messages apps on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS for users in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Exact timing is unclear, but The Guardian reports that the feature is coming to the UK “soon.” Scanning happens on the device and does not impact the end-to-end encryption of messages. Instructions on how to enable the feature, which is integrated with Apple’s existing Family Sharing system, can be found here. The Verge

Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe.



The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld videogame consoles, and portable speakers feature a USB-C port, regardless of the manufacturer. Exemptions will only apply for devices that are too small to offer a USB-C port, such as smart watches, health trackers, and some sports equipment. This “common port” would be a world first and impact Apple in particular since it widely uses the Lightning connector instead of USB-C on many of its devices. MacRumors

Following reports earlier this week that Microsoft is considering introducing ads to free-to-play games on Xbox, a new report has surfaced claiming Sony has been working on its own plan to do the same with its PlayStation games. As reported by Business Insider (paywall), which cites three people involved with Sony plans as its sources, the company is currently investigating ways to encourage developers to continue making free-to-play games – said to have soared in popularity during the pandemic – by providing new ways to monetise them.At present, PlayStation’s ad inventory is said to be limited to in-menu ads – which can be used by publishers and developers to do things like promote their own games on the PlayStation Store – and ads served via streaming video on certain apps. Eurogamer

Apple is reportedly aiming to release a full-screen iPhone two years from now. This is according to a well-known Apple analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid record when it comes to predicting Apple’s upcoming product roadmap, has claimed in a tweet that an iPhone with an uninterrupted display – aka a “full screen” – will arrive in 2024. The full screen might be limited to high-end models of the iPhone 16, he noted. That means the iPhone 16 Pro and Max could house the front-facing camera and Face ID under the display (the standard or mini models presumably won’t). Pocket Lint

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

CNN’s new owner says it will close the US-based news channel’s streaming service just a month after it launched. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) says it will issue refunds to subscribers after the service is shut down on 30 April. The head of CNN+ has resigned and hundreds more workers could be at risk of losing their jobs. This week, $50bn (£38.4bn) was wiped off the stock market value of streaming giant Netflix after it revealed a sharp fall in subscribers. CNN+ was launched on 29 March in an attempt to bring in revenues from news streaming subscriptions. BBC

