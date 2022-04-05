Sustainable Deliveries – How Couriers Can Be Greener

Share



In recent years, the issue of sustainability has become increasingly important to businesses and organisations across the world. As we begin to place a focus on protecting and preserving the environment to ensure a greener future for the next generation, industries are responsible for taking steps to become more sustainable. For the logistics industry and courier services, in particular, this means overhauling traditional operations in order to reduce emissions, to avoid congestion on roads and to be more energy efficient. But how exactly can this be achieved?

Adopt Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

To begin, the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles will be key to improving the emissions of courier vehicles. Since around 14 million parcels are delivered everyday across the UK, the sheer number of delivery drivers on the roads is huge. This number of vehicles are contributing greatly to our country’s CO2 emissions.

By adopting electric and hybrid vehicles, courier services will be helping to play a part in aiding the UK government’s goals for achieving net zero by 2050. With the release of electric vans, including the new Ford E-Transit, courier services and drivers will find it much easier to adopt electric vehicles in the near future.

Integrate Digital Technologies

As companies look to become faster and more efficient, the integration of digital technology will play a vital role in the operation of courier services. The simple use of such technology like GPS will help delivery drivers in their day-to-day operations, reaching destinations in the most efficient way and delivering parcels quickly, within set deadlines. Helping to meet the growing demand for fast deliveries from customers.

Other technologies such as mobile applications, could improve communications between drivers and customers directly. Helping to improve customer satisfaction and reduce time spent getting each parcel to an individual customer.

Route Optimisation

The use of route optimisation will become vital to ensure courier drivers take the most efficient route when delivering goods and services. Not only will this save time, but also fuel consumption and help to avoid congestion.

By planning routes prior to making deliveries, drivers can ensure they avoid traffic and reduce their emissions by limiting their time spent in their vehicle between each delivery. Again, this will also help to improve a courier service’s customer experience and reduce costs.

On-Demand Deliveries

By offering on-demand delivery services, couriers can keep deliveries restricted to the area they work in. This reduces the amount of time they spend on the roads. With the use of digital technology, these on-demand deliveries can be completed at the same time, despite being ordered separately by individual customers.

Orders made to a particular area on a particular day can be sent directly to the nearest courier who is available to pick up and deliver the goods without making long, unnecessary journeys. This could also include couriers who can make deliveries on bike or by foot, without using a vehicle and contributing to CO2 emissions.

