Ohme partners with Motability for EV charging

UK smart home charger provider Ohme is partnering with Motability Operations to become the official EV charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme.

It claims the partnership with Motability Operations will help make the switch to electric vehicles easier for disabled people through reliable, personal e-mobility. Ohme’s technology with its Home Pro smart charger will also enable Motability Scheme customers to save money when charging by enabling them to pre-set their charging periods when prices are lower and also when renewable energy generation is at its highest.

“Our customers have over 600,000 cars on the road in the UK,” says Andrew Miller, CEO at Motability Operations. “To make the transition to electric as easy as possible for our customers we have to find practical and affordable ways for them to charge their vehicles and help to reduce anxiety over range.”

The Motability Scheme provides mobility to more than 640,000 customers who exchange their higher rate mobility allowance to lease a new car vehicle. Motability Operations is the largest fleet operator in the UK and this partnership comes at a time when Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger is proving more popular than ever for personal and business drivers alike.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Motability Operations and are looking forward to helping their customers in their transition to electric vehicles,” says Ohme CEO David Watson. “Our Home Pro is the best EV smart charger on the market and can help to reduce charging costs and CO2 by up to 70 per cent compared to standard charging, so we are looking forward to helping Motability customers realise those savings.”

Ohme was recently named as the Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring and also awarded for its Innovation in Electric Vehicles by Fleet World. It follows Auto Express magazine’s 2022 Driver Power survey where readers voted Ohme as number one for customer service.

