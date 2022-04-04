Mobile gaming’s impact on the casino market? Everything you need to know

Share



The popularity in mobile gaming is hitting new heights these days, with more people than ever playing some of their favourite casino games on their smartphones. But why has this boom in gaming happened and how has it affected the casino market?

We’ll take you through everything you need to know about this exciting space.

Rise of smartphones

Most people who you know probably own a smartphone. In fact, in 2022 the number of smartphone users in the world was an astonishing 6.648 billion. That means that 83.72% of the world’s population owning a smartphone. It’s a growth of 49.89% from 2017, which is just an incredible statistic.

Of course, smartphones aren’t just for making calls. Advances in technology mean that people are using smartphones as replacements for cameras and tablets — and are working, socialising and being entertained through their devices. And when it comes to entertainment, there’s a huge amount of people who are enjoying casinos.

Online casinos — a boom

Online casinos aren’t exactly new. The first one was launched way back in 1996 by Intercasino, and over the years the marketplace has become incredibly saturated. And there’s good reason why — the current size of the global casino market is 59 billion dollars, and is expected to double in the next few years.

Experts have estimated that by 2023, it will be valued at more than 92.9 billion. It’s no surprise that entrepreneurs and investors alike want to get involved!

And while the saturation in the space has led to an incredibly competitive market, it’s definitely been a good thing for those who love casino games. That’s because in order to have an edge, online casinos need not only need to create great apps so that people can play on their smartphones, but the best games.

The quality of games is getting better than ever, with investment in new technologies, sound design, animation and more. There’s a huge range of games that can be played at online casinos so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From poker, to video slots and more there’s a game to suit everyone’s interests. Online casinos are always updating their range of games for their users to play. When people play online casino games these days they expect the best – and with a huge range of websites, sign up bonuses and offers out there, it can be challenging to keep onto customer loyalty.

Benefits of gambling via smartphone

But why are people choosing to play their favourite casino games on their mobile phones as opposed to going into land-based casinos?

Accessibility

One of the biggest reasons that people love mobile gaming is the accessibility and convenience of playing the games on their phone. As mentioned before, many people own smartphones these days, and there are some fantastic data plans out there — which means that people can play their favourite games from anywhere, at any time.

Whether you’re hanging out with friends or on your commute to work, you can play casino games. It’s a convenient form of entertainment and a great way to pass the time, wherever you may happen to be.

But the accessibility element goes even further. In the past, if people wanted to enjoy casino games they’d actually have to visit a land-based casino, which aren’t everywhere. Some players would have to travel to enjoy casinos which is an added expense. Now some of the best casino games are available from the palm of your hand.



Security

One of the ways that online casinos get an edge over their competition is to offer top-level security for their users to ensure their funds are safe online. The biggest online casinos use the latest tech to do this — protecting players’ private details and payments.

Always select well-known and licensed casinos and be sure to read reviews. You can also often access the online casinos’ security protocol and privacy policies.

The fun-factor

When it comes to casino games, it’s all about the fun! What online casinos can offer over their land-based competitors is a truly impressive range and style of games, as they aren’t limited by space!

Online casinos can also add new games, digitally, much easier than land-based ones; and with so many publishers out there, they’re always looking to get the latest and greatest added to their site.

A tech-savvy generation

The tech-savvy nature of younger generations means that players are used to enjoying games on their phone already. This means they’re more likely to try casino games through apps – and continue to do so!

Of course, older generations are becoming increasingly tech-literate too and play online casino sites — and sticking around!

How land-based casinos are keeping their doors open

What’s the future of online casino games? If experts are right, it’s likely that the marketplace will continue to grow.

Land-based casinos will need to try new ways to keep customers returning to their physical locations. Live entertainment and an exciting food and drink offering are just a few of the ways that land-based casinos are attracting clientele into their buildings.

