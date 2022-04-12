GreenFlux and Osprey Charging Network establish roaming connection

Share



GreenFlux, a provider of EV charging software and services, has signed a roaming agreement with Osprey Charging Network, opening the UK rapid-charging network to nearly 90,000 EV drivers.

It’s hoped the agreement will be a key enabler of cross-channel charging across Europe and the UK, with Osprey being among the first few major UK networks to open its chargers at this scale to drivers from mainland Europe.

Osprey operates one of the largest fast-charging networks in the UK, with more than 300 chargers in over 180 locations. Its charging network spans the country, from Cornwall in the south-west to Perthshire in Scotland. Osprey’s charging stations are co-located with food & beverage and retail venues in towns and along major motorways and A-roads.

As part of the roaming agreement, drivers served by each of GreenFlux’s EMSP customers can access all 300 chargers, and Osprey’s future charge points (set to double in 2022), using its usual apps and charge cards.

Says Dora Clarke, Head of Marketing & Communications at Osprey:

“One of Osprey’s core values is inclusivity for all drivers, and part of the way we achieve this is through being an open-access network. We believe by facilitating roaming with like-minded partners such as GreenFlux we can play a leading role in the electrification of transport – by giving fleet operators, companies who cross borders, and long-distance drivers, a charge point network they can rely on away from home.”

Adds Dan Pezim, Product Manager Billing & Roaming at GreenFlux:

“The partnership with Osprey is the latest in a series of international connections, and an important step towards increasing our roaming coverage in the UK. With this agreement, we enhance the value provided to our platform customers, and help make EV charging more convenient for drivers.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...