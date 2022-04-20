Doro launches three sub-£100 mobile phones for seniors

Share

Doro, the European market leader in mobiles phones for senior citizens, has announced three new sub-£100 4G feature phones, the Doro 5860, Doro 6820 and Doro 6880.

The Doro 6820 and Doro 6880 are clamshell features phones, the Doro 5860 is a sleek, candy bar device.

The phones have been developed to address the evolving demands of senior users. Doro claims they combine user-friendly features with the classic Doro interface, 4G connectivity and a fresh, modern look and feel.

Each comes equipped with Hearing Aid Compatibility, adjustable font, easy-to-navigate menus and convenient shortcut keys to both camera and messages. Doro claims these are features that prove highly advantageous for older users, as shown by its research, which found that 88% of seniors favour well developed, easy-to-use technology.

The stylish Doro 6820 and Doro 6880 clamshell phones provide users with enhanced sound and call quality and a streamlined user experience, thanks to the updated design and HD voice technology.

And while the Doro 5860 shares these features, it comes in a sleek, candy bar design for those who favour a more traditional style of handset. Each device comes with a charging cradle, meaning the phones can be easily docked when charging is required.

For added peace of mind, all three handsets include a signature Doro Assistance button. The button, located on the back of every Doro phone, will alert pre-selected loved ones when pressed in an emergency.

The phones are available in the UK and on sale via the Doro Amazon UK store here: Doro 5860, Doro 6820, Doro 6880. They will soon be coming to major networks and additional retailers.

Says Peter Marsden, Managing Director UK and Ireland, Doro:

“The launch of our three latest 4G feature phones will provide our customers with a heightened user experience and are perfect for those that prefer an intuitive, easy-to-use device. They have been designed with our customer insights in mind, which show that older users value functions that are specifically tailored to their needs.

“Whether this is HD voice technology, adjustable font sizes or well-separated keys, by combining these flagship Doro features in a 4G enabled feature phone, the handsets provide our users across the globe with the connectivity they require.”

Pricing

Doro 5860: SRP £69.99

Doro 6820: SRP £84.99

Doro 6880: SRP £98.99

Key features for the Doro 5860

Intuitive, classic candy bar phone

4G enabled

HD voice technology allowing extra loud and clear sound

Hearing Aid Compatibility so that, even in noisy environments, users can hear and be heard

Assistance button located on the back of the device

2.4-inch main colour display

Large and well-separated high-contrast keys

Adjustable text size

Compatible with a cradle charger

Key features for the Doro 6820 and Doro 6880

Easy-to-use clamshell phone

4G enabled

HD voice technology allowing extra loud and clear sound

Hearing Aid Compatibility so that, even in noisy environments, users can hear and be heard

Assistance button located on the back of the device

2.8-inch main colour display

The Doro 6880 also has an external display to show the time, incoming notifications and caller ID

Large and well-separated high-contrast keys

Adjustable text size

Compatible with a cradle charger

