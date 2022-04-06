100,000 Ukrainian refugees sign up to language learning app for free

Share

Over 100,000 people have signed up to Busuu’s free offer for those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Busuu became the #1 education iOS app and the #3 most popular iOS app in Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees can access Busuu premium for free via a dedicated landing page

Busuu recently opened new offices in Moorgate, London

Busuu, a London-headquartered leading language learning app, which has reached over 120 million learners to date across more than 160 countries, today announced that over 100,000 people have already signed up to its free offer for those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Busuu, which recently opened new headquarters close to Liverpool Street Station, London, employs close to 200 people in London, Madrid, and remotely. The company observed a surge in users in Ukraine and the surrounding regions. They decided that the best way to offer tangible, immediate support to Ukrainian refugees and displaced people was to give full free access to Busuu Premium, which provides courses in 13 languages, including Polish.

So far, more than ten million people have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Of these, over two million have sought refuge in neighbouring Poland.

Says Bernhard Niesner, CEO of Busuu:

“Busuu stands with the people of Ukraine, and we are horrified at the tragic situation that is unfolding. We hope that this small gesture offers practical help to the millions of people who have been displaced by the conflict as they adjust to life in their host country. For many, access to learning a new language could make a difference as they cope with such extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

“We will of course continue to monitor and review how else we can support those impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.”

Busuu claims to be one of the world’s leading online language learning platforms with over 120 million learners across more than 160 countries. Busuu is used by individuals across a broad age range, both in and out of formal education, and also provides corporate language training to hundreds of organisations.

