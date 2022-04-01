1 in 5 young people believe social media won’t exist in 10 years, claims report

Share



While online communities and networks are part of everyday life for many, one in five (20%) young people think social media will not exist a decade into the future. That’s according to the latest findings from Goodwood’s Future Lab.

Unsurprisingly, the top three technologies that people between the ages of 14 and 24 believe will see a decline in the next decade were traditional broadcast TV (31%), radio (29%) and desktop computers (23%). However, some more unexpected technologies also made the list.

The survey of over 1,000 respondents also found that almost a quarter (23%) of young people believe that smartphones will be obsolete in ten years and an additional 17% think the next ten years will see the decline of video streaming services.

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Parker, who heads up Goodwood’s Future Lab, said:

“Despite being known as the most tech-savvy generation, young people are clearly unsure about the future of certain technologies. Even those that many see as integral to modern life right now, such as social media and mobile phones are seen by those between 14 and 24 as in decline.

“While we cannot control the technologies that will or won’t survive over the next ten years, it’s vital that we continue to encourage young people to take an interest in technology that they take with them throughout their lives. Inspiring the adults of the future to choose careers in STEM will help younger generations shape whatever does come next. Future Lab has a key role to play as part of that effort.”

Goodwood claims its Future Lab annual showcase event shows off the world’s most innovative technology. Last year’s exhibitors included 3D printed vitamins, deep ocean exploration devices and futuristic electric vehicles. Plans are already underway for the technologies that will be showcased at this year’s exhibition and tickets for the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed – home of Future Lab – are now on sale and available here.

