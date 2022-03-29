ZipCharge wins British Engineering Excellence Award

Share



Portable Electric Vehicle charging company, ZipCharge, has announced it has won a prestigious British Engineering Excellence Award for its Go portable charger.

The award for the R&D Project of the Year was given in recognition of ZipCharge’s R&D programme and putting the portable Electric Vehicle (EV) charger throughautomotive industry car development processes and standard trials to ensure it is ready for market in early 2023.

The revolutionary Go portable EV charger is now advancing to the validation prototype (VP) stage with designs released for manufacture and hardware testing well underway.

Says ZipCharge Co-founder Richie Sibal:

“Winning this award is terrific recognition of the hard work and dedication the team has invested in making the ZipCharge Go a portable EV charger you can use every day, whatever the weather and in any location. Our customers will expect their EV power bank to be as robust and hardwearing as their vehicle, so we have implemented exhaustive automotive industry testing standards to the unit, the electronics and the software. We’re highly confident it will work perfectly wherever they park their EVs”.

Adds Philippa Oldham, Chair of the Awards and Stakeholder Engagement Director at the Advanced Propulsion Centre:

“ZipCharge took an innovative approach to develop a product that addresses a real need in the fast-growing EV market. It’s a simple concept, but with quite complex technical challenges and the judges were impressed with how they managed this. The value and use case for a portable EV charger is evident, with the potential to break down barriers to EV ownership and I look forward to seeing this product come to market.”

The British Engineering Excellence Awards have been running since 2009 to champion and celebrate design and innovation within the UK. Since then, the BEEAs have grown in size and stature with both large and small businesses competing for the prestigious prizes, competing on a level playing field, judged solely on the quality of their engineering.

The ZipCharge Go removes a common barrier to EV ownership – by bringing the possibility of home charging to anyone who can’t currently plug-in at their house. In the UK alone, 8.5 million or 40% of car-owning households are without designated or off-street parking. Elsewhere, this figure reaches 60% – for example in Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea and in major cities in the USA, China and India.

