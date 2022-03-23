Voi claims 100 million e-scooter rides milestone

Share

Voi claims it has further cemented its place as the leading micromobility company in Europe after achieving 100 million rides.

The milestone ride, which took place in Seville, Spain on 20 March 2022, follows a year of growth for the Swedish company. Since January 2021, Voi has expanded into over 80 towns and cities across 11 countries (up from 45 cities in 2020). During 2021, Voi’s rides more than tripled, it said in a statement, and the company hit a peak of 300,000 rides in a single day in July last year.

Says Fredrik Hjelm, Voi’s co-founder and CEO says:

“Reaching 100 million rides is not only a huge milestone for the whole Voi community, both riders and our teams across Europe, but also for the towns and cities we operate in. It’s truly amazing to see that sustainable micromobility is being adopted by the mass market and that we have been able to play such a great role in that transition.”

“We are humbled that millions of riders every month trust us to help them make journeys across the towns and cities in which they live and work. With every milestone reached, this Voiage exceeds any expectations we had when we founded the company four years ago. Our vision of shaping cities made for living has remained the same since 2018 and, with this in mind, we are already working out how we get to one billion rides!”

Voi claims the popularity of its micromobility service and the willingness of people to seek out new ways of travelling has enabled Voi to replace short car journeys with more than 16% of its e-scooter and e-bike rides across the UK and Europe in 2021. This modal shift number rises to 39% in countries such as the UK. Overall, Voi has helped replace more than nine million car trips in 2021 alone.

In the report “Transport Strategies for Net-Zero Systems by Design”, the OECD has concluded that expansion of on-demand micro-transit services, such as shared bicycles and micromobility, are key to making public transport more convenient and for accelerating the development of sustainable transport networks.

