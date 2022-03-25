UK has 12th slowest broadband claims Uswitch study

Share

New research reveals that the UK has the 12th slowest broadband among OECD countries, with average speeds of 61.69 Mbps.

The study by the broadband experts at Uswitch analysed the median download speeds of each OECD country to reveal the countries home to the slowest (& fastest) broadband.

The Countries with the Slowest Broadband:

Rank Country Median Download Speed (Mbps) Estimated Time to Download 1,500 MB Movie 1 Turkey 26.34 0:07:36 2 Greece 33.41 0:05:59 3 Mexico 38.77 0:05:10 4 Slovakia 47.34 0:04:13 5 Czech Republic 47.68 0:04:12 6 Italy 49.80 0:04:01 7 Costa Rica 50.79 0:03:56 8 Australia 50.89 0:03:56 9 Austria 51.62 0:03:52 10 Estonia 52.30 0:03:49 11 Colombia 59.97 0:03:20 12 United Kingdom 61.69 0:03:15

The UK has the 12th slowest broadband speed at 61.69 Mbps. The download speed in the UK means it would take 3 minutes and 15 seconds to download a 1500MB film. The UK sees average monthly broadband costs of £26.39, in comparison to an average monthly income (per capita) of £2,266, meaning that broadband comes at a 1.16% average cost of income.

By far the OECD country with the slowest average internet connection is Turkey, with a median download speed of just 26.34 Mbps. Turkey’s download speed is 7x slower than the fastest nation (Chile).

Greece has the second slowest internet speed with a median download speed of 33.41 Mbps. While that’s slightly quicker than Turkey, to download a film here would still take an average of 1 hour, 45 minutes.

The research also revealed the countries home to the fastest broadband:

Rank Country Median Download Speed (Mbps) Estimated Time to Download 1,500 MB Movie 1 Chile 189.36 0:01:03 2 Denmark 163.60 0:01:13 3 United States 143.76 0:01:23 4 Spain 134.19 0:01:29 5 New Zealand 113.14 0:01:46

The country with the fastest internet speeds overall is Chile, with a median download speed of 189.36 Mbps. This means it would take just over a minute to download a HD film with a file size of 1,500 MB. The internet speed in Chile is over 100 Mbps higher than the OECD average (84.42).

Further Study Insights:

Israel has the most affordable broadband. An average broadband package costs just 0.78% of the average monthly income. Israel also has an average download speed of 87.98 Mbps.

Colombia’s broadband ranks as the least affordable, whereby an average monthly broadband cost totals £18.69, which represents 5.63% of income. Yet, Colombia’s download speed is only 59.97 Mbps.

