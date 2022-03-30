Top 10 tips to beat mobile and broadband price hikes

Share



With many consumers facing price hikes of up to 11% in their mobile and broadband bills from the start of April, Uswitch.com is offering advice on how to keep bills as low as possible.

Catherine Hiley, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com , comments: “With mobile and broadband consumers set to be hit with hikes in April, it’s well worth exploring ways you can claw back some of the money.

“Compare your own mobile, broadband and TV packages with current market alternatives to see if you’re getting what you really need. Look to trim off any extras that you don’t use, whether that’s reducing your broadband speed or ditching unwatched channels from your TV deal.

“Consider whether you really need to upgrade your handset when taking out a fresh mobile deal and — if you do — remember opting for a reconditioned phone is likely to be hundreds of pounds cheaper than a brand-new model. Taking out a SIM-only contract instead of a pay-monthly offer can also add to the savings.

“If you find yourself in financial difficulties, be sure to let your provider know, as you might be eligible for a special social tariff that can help lower your bills.”

1. Best to budget

Before signing up to a new contract, be realistic about the price you’re willing to pay every month. Most broadband and mobile contracts last for 12, 18 or 24 months, so budget wisely to ensure you can afford the desired package for the entire term. Your provider should let you know when you are nearing the end of your term but it is a good idea to make a note of the contract expiry date so you can assess your options to switch ahead of time.

2. Know your (data) limits

When your phone is not connected to Wi-Fi, some activities, like streaming a video call or watching Netflix, can be a big drain on your data allowance and you may end up having to buy extra from your provider. Look at ways to get more from your allowance, such as downloading services over Wi-Fi so you can use apps offline. You may find if you are working from home more regularly that you’re paying for more data than you use, so be sure to pick a package that suits your needs.

3. Size up SIM only

Before opting for a pay-monthly mobile contract, consider the SIM-only deals available. If you’re happy to keep your existing handset, pairing it with a SIM-only offer could reduce your bill dramatically. Many SIM-only deals have no contract attached, giving you the flexibility to hang onto your phone for as long as you like and wait for the right time to upgrade.

4. Need for speed

Don’t overestimate the broadband download speed you need, as you could end up overpaying for a package that doesn’t suit your current usage. Run a speed test to see how fast your current connection is. If you’re happy with the performance, then consider whether a faster, and potentially more expensive deal, is worth it.

5. Timing is key

Before committing to a broadband deal, assess how long you want to lock into the contract for. Two years is a long time, so be confident that you’ll see out the package until the end of the term. For example, if you plan to move house in a year or 18 months, consider a package that fits with your schedule. You could even explore the option of a monthly rolling contract if you only need to stay connected for a shorter period, as exiting a longer contract early can be costly.

6. Extra help

If you claim Universal Credit or other government benefits, you may be entitled to seek additional support from your internet provider. Get in touch with your provider to see if they offer a social tariff and whether you fit the criteria, which could save up to £144 off your annual broadband bill.

7. Added benefits

Some telecom packages come with additional benefits such as gift cards or vouchers, so if you’re an avid shopper then these could be a great perk. Be mindful that you don’t get swayed into a contract solely based on added extras though, as you need to ensure the overall price, speed and length of contract is suitable for you.

8. Check the streams

Go through the different TV channels you watch, as well as any streaming platform you are subscribed to. You might be able to downgrade your TV package without losing any of your favourites or cancel a streaming service you rarely use. If you don’t want a subscription, NOW offers monthly passes for its entertainment and sports packages, letting you watch Premier League football or films for as little as £9.99 a month, which you can cancel at any time.

9. As good as new?

If you’re in the market for a mobile handset, choosing a refurbished phone, which will have had a previous owner but passed the same quality checks as a new device, can be an easy money-saver. The chances are only you will know the difference. See the Uswitch guide to refurbished phones .

10. Shop around

Use a comparison site to see a wide range of deals from across the market, based on your requirements. There are often exclusive deals to be had through comparison sites too, so keep an eye out for limited time offers.



Table: Uswitch’s ‘best overall’ broadband deals

Provider Package Average Speed Added benefits? Contract Length Set up cost? Cost per month Plusnet *Uswitch Exclusive Unlimited Fibre Extra and Phone Line 66Mbps £75 reward card *offer ends 31/03/22 18 months N/A £24.99 BT *Uswitch Exclusive Fibre 2 67Mbps £120 virtual reward card 24 months N/A £32.99 Sky Superfast Broadband & Talk 59Mbps £100 e-gift card 18 months N/A £26 TalkTalk Unlimited Fibre 65 and Phone Line 67Mbps £75 gift card *this offer ends today 30/03/22 18 months N/A £23.50 Vodafone Superfast 2 67Mbps N/A 24 months N/A £19 Virgin Media M100 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband 108Mbps N/A 18 months N/A £24

Source: Uswitch.com . Prices correct as of 30th March 2022. Subject to change and availability.

Table: Uswitch’s ‘cheapest’ broadband deals

Provider Package Average Speed Added benefits? Contract Length Set up cost? Cost per month Hyperoptic[1] *Uswitch Exclusive 50Mb Fibre Broadband 50Mbps £75 gift card 24 months N/A £15 Vodafone Superfast 1 38Mbps N/A 24 months N/A £18 Vodafone Superfast 2 67Mbps N/A 24 months N/A £19 Plusnet Unlimited Broadband and Phone Line 10Mbps £70 reward card *offer ends 31/03/22 12 months N/A £19.99 NOW Broadband Super Fibre & Anytime Calls 63Mbps N/A 12 months £5 £20

Source: Uswitch.com . Prices correct as of 30th March 2022. Subject to change and availability.

[1] Deals are subject to availability based on postcode, so will not be available to all households.

Table: Uswitch’s ‘best for speed’ broadband deals

Provider Package Average Speed Added benefits? Contract Length Set up cost? Cost per month Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre Broadband 1.13Gbps N/A 18 months N/A £62 Vodafone *Uswitch Exclusive Pro Ultrafast 500 500Mbps £150 Gift Card 24 months N/A £32 Virgin Media M500 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband 516Mbps N/A 18 months N/A £36 TalkTalk Unlimited Fibre 150 and Phone Line 145Mbps £50 gift card 18 months N/A £29.95 Vodafone Superfast 100 100Mbps N/A 24 months N/A £22

Source: Uswitch.com . Prices correct as of 30th March 2022. Subject to change and availability.

Table: Uswitch’s best SIM-only deals based on data usage

Level of data usage Provider Minutes and Texts Data Added benefits? Contract Length Cost per month Low Lebara Uswitch Exclusive Unlimited 5GB N/A No contract £5.95 Plusnet Unlimited 4GB £20 reward card 12 months £6 Virgin Mobile Unlimited 5GB Data rollover 12 months £6 Medium Lebara Uswitch Exclusive Unlimited 10GB £3.47 for first three months No contract £6.95 O2 Unlimited 20GB 3 months free Disney+ EU roaming included 12 months £8 Three Unlimited 30GB N/A 12 months £8 High Vodafone Unlimited 40GB N/A 12 months £10 Lyca Mobile Uswitch Exclusive Unlimited 50GB N/A No contract £9.90 SMARTY Unlimited 60GB EU roaming included No contract £10 Unlimited Three Unlimited Unlimited N/A 12 months £16 SMARTY Unlimited Unlimited EU roaming included No contract £16 iD Mobile Unlimited Unlimited N/A 12 months £16

Source: Uswitch.com . Prices correct as of 30th March 2022. Subject to change and availability.





