Tech Digest daily roundup: YouTube removes ‘hoax calls’ account

YouTube has removed an account publishing videos of hoax calls with Cabinet ministers who were targeted by imposters allegedly linked to the Kremlin. The video sharing giant blocked the account on Friday as part of its investigation into “influence operations linked to Russia” after days of pressure to block the clips. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel both featured in videos that have been trickling out on the Vovan222prank channel since Monday. Yahoo!

The High Court has found that the Home Office acted unlawfully in a programme known as Project Sunshine in which data was extracted from mobile phones seized off migrants who arrived on small boats. Immigration officers practised a “secret and blanket policy” of seizing the phones, which was unlawfully carried out using immigration powers, the High Court ruled on Friday. The judgment follows Sky News revealing the cases of approximately 850 individuals are being examined to see if the department broke privacy laws, which could result in a £17m fine. Sky News

Britain is in line for another gigafactory after Jaguar Land Rover began talks with the battery maker that supplies Nissan about producing power sources for its Land Rover and Range Rover models. Envision AESC, which has its roots as a joint venture between Nissan and Japanese conglomerates NEC and Tokin, is already planning a new battery plant for the Japanese car maker in Sunderland..One possible site for a JLR/Envision battery factory is the former steel works in Redcar on Teesside, which has access to renewable energy sources as well as the necessary space. Telegraph

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air redesign has been extensively reported on, but new information suggests it may come in two sizes. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants’ latest quarterly report (via 9to5Mac and AppleInsider), Apple is working on a 15-inch version of the laptop to sit alongside the 13-inch model, which may itself get a slightly larger screen as well. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo followed up on the report, saying that mass production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Verge

Genetically modified male mosquitoes may soon be buzzing across areas of California, in an experiment to stop the spread of invasive species in a warming climate. Earlier this month, the EPA cleared the UK-based biotech company Oxitec to release a maximum of roughly 2.4bn of its genetically modified mosquitoes through 2024, expand its existing trial in Florida and start a new pilot project in California’s Central Valley, where mosquito numbers are on the rise. Guardian

Netflix has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment, its third purchase of a game developer in six months. Boss Fight has only released two games previously: mobile RPG Dungeon Boss and casino game myVEGAS Bingo. Netflix announced the acquisition in a blog post, saying it was eager to add the mobile developer to its team as it continues to expand its gaming catalogue available to subscribers. IGN

