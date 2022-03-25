Piaggio 1 Feng Chen Wang e-scooter now available in UK from £2750

Share



Piaggio and Feng Chen Wang, one of the most experimental and innovative designers on the international landscape, have joined forces to create a specially customised edition of the Piaggio 1.

The latest urban electric mobility solution from Piaggio, the Piaggio 1 revolutionises the e-scooter concept with a captivating design and attention to detail. The Feng Chen Wang special edition stands out through its exclusive livery.

The designer blends Chinese tradition – Feng was in fact born in Fujian, a province known for its breath-taking natural landscapes – with the vibrant creativity that characterises London, where Feng’s studio and global team are based.



The watercolour combines the natural elements of water and the symbol of the Phoenix that, in Chinese mythology, represents virtue and grace. It is hand-painted using the traditional Chinese brushstroke technique. The green colour, also used on the seat upholstery and rims, reflects the indigenous flora as well as the universal values such as health, prosperity, and harmony, claims the manufacturer.

In addition, the collaboration with Feng Chen Wang sees a dedicated helmet and a capsule collection of unisex streetwear garments that, presented last October at Shanghai Fashion Week, remodels tradition, turning it into something special and contemporary, says Piaggio.

The Feng Chen Wang special edition of Piaggio 1 is now available at Piaggio dealerships, with a price tag of £2750 for the 1 version and £3250 for the 1 Active version.

