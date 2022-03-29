Parkopedia partners with APCOA for digital parking solution

Share



Vehicle services provider Parkopedia has partnered with APCOA PARKING Group, Europe’s leading parking operator, to deliver automated, digital parking payments.

By leveraging ANPR technology at APCOA’s car park locations across 13 European countries, drivers will be able to seamlessly enter and exit car parks without requiring a ticket, or needing to stop at a pay station, it is hoped. Known as ‘Access and Pay’, this will make parking payments quicker, easier and more convenient.

Drivers will no longer need to worry about additional stay costs or fines, as the solution allows digital payments for the total time of the stay, without requiring any further action from the driver. The platform also accommodates APCOA’s dynamic pricing structure, which covers different tariffs depending on the occupancy of the car park.

APCOA FLOW, the company’s digital platform payment service will integrate into Parkopedia’s in-car payment platform – which allows drivers to pay for both on and off-street parking, as well EV charging, tolls and ‘pay-at-the-pump’ fueling, all via the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The platform solves the time-consuming and expensive task of aggregating a large number of service suppliers and payment providers for automakers, uniting them into a single integrated solution.

Parkopedia and APCOA previously collaborated as part of Mercedes-Benz’s Intelligent Park Pilot for the S-Class, enabling reservations and parking payments for vehicles parked using Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) technology.

Says Frank van der Sant, Chief Commercial Officer at APCOA PARKING Group:

“Our partnership with Parkopedia allows us to take our already successful automated parking and charging payment solution to the next step in driver convenience and mobility services. Our customers will now be able to benefit from our technology directly from their in-car infotainment screens without taking their focus off the road and allowing drivers to get valuable time back with peace of mind that their parking and charging payments are completely taken care of.”

Adds Hans Puvogel, Chief Operating Officer at Parkopedia:

“Our partnership with APCOA is a huge step forward for driver convenience technology and mobility services. Parkopedia is able to substantially increase our payment platform’s parking coverage across Europe, while APCOA can now integrate its successful parking payment services directly to the driver from within their vehicles as part of complete seamless mobility. Together, we will meet the demand for digital and automated parking services and provide lasting positive parking experiences across the continent.”

