Nissan announces summer EV line up

In Paris today Nissan unveiled its all-new lineup. Comprising six new electric and hybrid vehicles, the Japanese car manufacturer claims the announcement plays a leading role in the delivery of Ambition 2030, the company’s vision for empowering mobility and beyond.

Nissan expects 75% of its sales mix in the region to be electrified by FY2026, with the ambition to reach 100% by the end of the decade. Says Guillaume Cartier, Chair, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania Region:

“Nissan is charging towards an electrified future, with Europe leading the way. We have established a clear direction through Ambition 2030 and with our new electrified line-up we are truly paving the way to a sustainable future,”

“Leveraging our global presence and Alliance partnerships, this is a landmark moment for Nissan in Europe with the arrival of our most comprehensive product offering to date. We have harnessed our disruptive nature and our electric expertise to deliver a suite of electrified powertrain technologies that meet the needs of our customers, with zero compromise on excitement.”

Going beyond the vehicle, Nissan is also working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem, which explores initiatives to optimise and expand battery energy management capabilities. Nissan claims its flagship manufacturing ecosystem, EV36Zero, based in Sunderland, UK – brings together vehicle and battery production, powered by renewables to set the blueprint for the future of manufacturing mobility.

NEW MODELS

Hybrid

JUKE Hybrid



The latest iteration of Nissan’s compact crossover, JUKE Hybrid retains the JUKE personality and gives EV-curious customers a comprehensive introduction to the world of electrification. JUKE Hybrid blends responsive performance, enjoyable drivability, and excellent fuel efficiency for a rewarding and assured experience on the road.

JUKE Hybrid brings customers a truly integrated electrified driving experience, claims Nissan, with a multi-modal powertrain and smart gearbox offering pure-electric power or a combination of combustion engine and electric motor. Nissan’s innovative e-Pedal Step system allows the driver to accelerate and decelerate the car to a slow creep-speed (~3mph) – enhancing comfort and convenience on the move.

All-new Qashqai e-POWER



Building on its heritage as the world’s first crossover model, the all-new Qashqai elevates the crossover driving experience with Nissan’s unique e-POWER powertrain technology.

The system developed entirely by Nissan delivers electric driving without the need to recharge. A 100% electric-driven motor powers the wheels for instant and linear acceleration, while a small combustion engine recharges the battery on the move – offering even more confidence behind the wheel.

All-new X-Trail e-POWER



The all-new X-Trail takes a bold new approach to the intrepid Nissan Crossover family vehicle, equipped with Nissan’s innovative e-POWER drivetrain and e-4ORCE all-wheel- control technology to power up family adventures.

Effortless electric performance and refinement are at the driver’s toes with the support of e-POWER, claims Nissan. The model’s supreme quietness and comfort is reinforced by the precision of the e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel-control drivetrain – combining to offer an engaging but assured driving experience.

100% EV

Nissan LEAF

The world’s first mass-market EV, LEAF initiated a revolution and set the blueprint for modern electric vehicles – with more than 577,000 LEAF sold globally and over 9 billion zero-emission kilometres driven since its 2010 launch.

Nissan developed its rich electrification expertise with LEAF, refining the successful formula over a decade of development to make EVs accessible to all – bringing even more compelling design, seamless connectivity and efficient powertrain options with LEAF 2022.

Nissan Ariya



Marking a new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey, Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric coupé-crossover. The first vehicle to employ the ingenious CMF-EV platform developed by Nissan for the Alliance, Ariya is billed as the ultimate electric experience.

Ariya will also feature e-4ORCE, the perfect balance of power and control, claims Nissan. The twin-motor system’s seamless power distribution delivers instant response for effortless acceleration in a variety of driving scenarios.

Nissan Townstar

The next generation of Nissan’s fully electric compact LCV offering, the all-new Townstar is designed to be a reliable, efficient and sustainable business partner, optimised to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

Leveraging synergies with an Alliance platform, the model has been designed with an intelligent blend of efficiency and practicality. Offered with a fully electric powertrain delivering 177mls of range under the WLTP combined cycle, as well as a suite of 20+ technology features, the all-new Townstar is ideal for last-mile deliveries. This next generation compact van helps to future-proof sustainable business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification.

To learn more about Nissan’s line-up of electrified models visit www.nissan-europe.com.

