Freeview Play and LG announce new 5 year deal

Freeview Play and LG have strengthened their partnership with a new five-year agreement, announced today. This means that all new LG TVs will come with Freeview Play built-in as standard. Freeview and LG will also work together on future product updates to continue to innovate the user experience.

Freeview Play claims it is the UK’s fastest-growing TV platform, with over 11 million users to date. In 2021, LG increased its sales share to nearly 20% of the UK TV market, and its value share to record levels, now close to 30%.

The new five-year agreement reflects the importance of Freeview Play and demonstrates LG’s continued faith in the platform and what it delivers for its growing number of users.

Home to some of the UK’s most-watched shows, Freeview Play provides over 70 live channels, and ten-demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS CatchUp Channels UK, Horror Bites, POP Player, STV Player, and BBC Sounds.

Altogether, Freeview Play provides viewers with over 30,000 hours of on demand TV, including over 700 boxsets. Best of all, it’s completely free of charge.

Says Simon Hunt, Director of Business Development and Strategy for Freeview Play:

“Freeview Play is going from strength to strength, and we are delighted that LG, our biggest brand TV partner, continues to show its commitment to the platform and the value it delivers to UK viewers.”

Adds Peter Booth, Commercial Director CE from LG:

“The strength of support and partnership from the Freeview Play Team at all levels makes our lives both easier and more enjoyable. The launch of the 2021 Freeview Play platform was incredibly ‘en pointe’ given the vast change and dynamics of how our joint end users have consumed world-leading catch up services throughout the recent pandemic. We look forward to the next phase of our relationship.”

Watched in over 17 million homes, Freeview is it claims the UK’s biggest TV platform. The service is available on millions of smart TVs sold in the UK. In 2019, Freeview launched its mobile app, giving viewers access to the country’s most popular programmes all in one place, on the go.

The Freeview platform is managed by Digital UK Ltd and DTV Services Ltd. The companies have three common shareholders – BBC, ITV and Channel 4. Sky is a shareholder in DTV Services Ltd, and Channel 5 is a shareholder in Digital UK Ltd.

