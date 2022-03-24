Allstar partners with Zap Map for EV charging

Share

EV charging company Allstar Business Solutions has announced it is enabling customers to search, plan and pay for charging on the road through a partnership with Zap-Map.

Drivers can now download the Zap-Map app and add their Allstar Electric card to activate Allstar features, enabling them to pay for EV charging at participating sites on the Allstar network via Zap-Pay. A single-app payment system, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using multiple payment methods across different networks.

In addition to in-app payments, Allstar’s customers can also benefit from enhanced features in the app, free of charge. Customers will be able to search for charge points across the entire Allstar electric charging network using Zap-Map’s filters and map view. Additionally, drivers will have access to charge point information and site availability updated in real time, while being able to plan and save routes via the in-app route planner.

Allstar Electric card holders can track their Zap-Map charging history and vehicle mileage through the app, providing simplified solutions to help businesses that need to charge on the road. All charging transactions made using Allstar Electric cards through the Zap-Map app are streamlined on one consolidated HMRC compliant invoice for businesses to help save both time and costs.

Says Paul Holland, Managing Director of UK Fuel at Allstar Business Solutions:



“Partnering with Zap-Map has been a key strategic move for Allstar, allowing us to offer our customers a simplified, seamless in-app experience when charging on the road. Together we are able to support businesses through every step of their EV charging journey, whether that’s making it easier to search for a charging location, offering route planning and live updates on the status of charging points, or easing the payment process.

“By increasing convenience for our customers and simplifying charging in this way, we are helping to remove some of the biggest barriers to entry for potential EV fleets.”

To find out more about the Allstar Electric network visit www.allstarcard.co.uk

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...