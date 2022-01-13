Tech Digest daily roundup: Hacker claims he got into 25 Tesla EVs

Share



A teenage security expert claimed he was able to hack into 25 Tesla cars, allowing him to remotely start the vehicles and control their lights, windows and navigation systems. David Colombo, a 19-year-old German, said a fault had allowed him to take control of features of more than 25 Teslas in 13 countries. He said the bug let him start the cars and open their doors, potentially allowing a hacker to hijack the vehicles. It would also allow a hacker to remotely control music and lights while the car was being driven, potentially distracting the driver or other motorists. A hacker would also be able to track a car’s location at all times, and even change its destination if the vehicle was driving itself. Telegraph

So, I now have full remote control of over 20 Tesla’s in 10 countries and there seems to be no way to find the owners and report it to them… — David Colombo (@david_colombo_) January 10, 2022

Production of new Xbox One consoles was quietly discontinued at the end of 2020, Microsoft said today. The news, initially broken by The Verge, comes just a day after Sony said it would continue to manufacture new PS4 units in 2022 to help alleviate PS5 scarcity. “To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Xbox exec Cindy Walker confirmed in a brief statement. Yesterday, Sony said its plan to continue PS4 production this year would allow more customers to purchase a PlayStation in the immediate future. It played down the suggestion it had previously considered culling PS4 sooner. Eurogamer

Samsung might bump up the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22, according to a new report. It was only a month ago that we reported on suggestions that Samsung was keeping its pricing model from the Samsung Galaxy S21 for the Galaxy S22. Now, however, it’s being claimed that the company will increase its flagship phone pricing by $100 across the entire Galaxy S22 range. According to tipster @chunvn8888, that would mean a likely starting price of $899 (which would likely equate to £869) for the entry-level Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S21 started from $799/£769 just over a year ago. Trusted Reviews

UK supermarket chain Tesco will begin ending the sale of CDs and DVDs in its stores, insiders have revealed. A tip provided to Film Stories suggests the company will no longer receive stock of new physical media, with stores expected to have sold or removed any remaining products by the end of February 2022. “We will be reducing the general merchandise entertainment, electrical and toy ranges [in stores]”, an internal Tesco communication obtained by Film Stories reads. The memo allegedly makes specific reference to the “removal of CDs and DVDs.” Tech Radar

More than 80 fact-checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform. In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday, the groups say the Google-owned video platform is “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.” YouTube’s efforts to address the problem, they say, are proving insufficient. “What we do not see is much effort by YouTube to implement policies that address the problem,” the letter says. “On the contrary, YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves.” AP News

Kim Kardashian is among three celebrities being sued by investors in the EthereumMax crypto-currency. Other defendants include boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, basketball player Paul Pierce, and the currency’s creators. The legal action alleges the celebrities collaborated with EthereumMax to “misleadingly promote and sell” the crypto-currency. EthereumMax said it disputed the allegations and looked forward to the truth coming out. In spite of its name, EthereumMax has no legal or business connection with the Ethereum crypto-currency. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...