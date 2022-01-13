Study shows that EV buyers more likely to use digital channels

Share

Global Media Platform Teads today has the results of its comprehensive automotive research in partnership with Kantar.

The global study unveiled that only a few brands are already strongly associated with electric vehicles (EVs) and that there is still education needed as 42% of all respondents aren’t aware of the full benefits of an EV car.

Connecting with the consumer and educating them further on EVs is key for brands to stay relevant and to build for the EV future.

A supplementary survey on the Teads platform amongst auto-intenders, specifically about impact of chip shortage on consumer purchase, showed that supply issues are seriously affecting purchase decisions. 89% of consumers looking to buy a car in the next two years, as well as those looking to buy a car in the next 6 months, are aware of the existence of a chip shortage.

Nearly one in three 31% say the chip shortage will affect their plans to buy a car, specifically 14% of immediate auto intenders globally will consider used cars, 9% will choose from available brands and 8% will delay their car buy. Customers also expect price reductions for longer waiting time, with 31% of global customers expecting such price reductions if they hold off on their new car purchase, increasing to 34% among European auto intenders.

When it comes to advertising for automotive brands, historically TV has been the dominant media choice. However, Teads’ latest research shows that consumers are increasingly relying on digital across their purchase journey. This is even more true for EV intenders. Half of EV consumers would consider going through the entire purchasing process online (vs 35% for fuel intenders), and 74% of them will continue this trend post-Covid.

Given the importance of digital within the consumer journey it’s interesting to note that, when looking at online channels that influence the consumer EV journey online, news sites were 1.6x more influential than social media, and consumers wanted to see video ads that were short, relevant, and skippable.

The research from Teads found that visiting an automotive brands website was the most likely action (40%) a consumer took after seeing an online auto ad with a further 21% stating they would click on the ad.

Ioanna Stagia, VP International Insights, Teads, comments:



“Our research shows a significant consumer shift towards more eco-conscious attitudes when it comes to car buying. What is also clear is that online channels are becoming increasingly important in driving the consumer journey, from awareness through to purchase. In order to maximise success, from the difficult times automakers have had, they must plan their 2022 campaigns accordingly to leverage these two key insights.”

