Mercedes Benz reveals EV prototype with 1,000Km range

Share



Mercedes-Benz is the latest car manufacturer to claim the title of the longest-range electric vehicle with its virtual reveal of its Vision EQXX prototype ahead of the CES Show in Las Vegas.

Capable of exceeding 1,000 kilometres (648 miles) on a single charge, the range is great enough to get from Berlin to Paris, or Bejing to Nanjing, on a single charge. And it’s longer than other long-range EVs currently on the road today, including the Lucid Air (520 miles) and Tesla Model S Long Range Plus (402 miles).

The compact saloon is the latest in a long line of design studies made public by Mercedes-Benz. It has been conceived to challenge existing EV principles in a programme aimed at hatching new ideas, processes and innovations for adoption on upcoming EVs. But asked what would stop Mercedes putting the radical concept itself into production, chief technology officer Markus Schäfer told Autocar:

“Basically, not much. You can have a spin with it in a few months.” Schäfer noted that the concept is a running and driving protoype, which even uses a version of the existing MBUX infotainment system. It also uses a prototype of Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation EV drivetrain, with innovative battery technology that will enter production in 2024.

“There are many, many elements of the vehicle which are very close to moving into series production,” he added. “We can look at the shape and form of the vehicle, and we are very close to the series car that we are going to see in 2024 with all the ingredients to make it one of the most efficient electric vehicles that exists”.

Chief designer Gordon Wagener confirmed that the EQXX is “at least one segment smaller” than the recently revealed EQE, hinting at its eventual production potential as an electric equivalent to the C-Class.

Despite conforming to all existing German roadworthiness regulations and providing seating for four adults, the EQXX is claimed to set a new record for aerodynamic efficiency, with a drag rating of below 0.18Cd. This compares with the 0.20Cd of the EQS.

Mercedes, which has been teasing the vehicle for several weeks, finally unveiled it (virtually) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. However, like most of the major companies, Mercedes cancelled its plans to attend CES in person amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...