Apple hoping to revolutionise the tech world with the new AR and VR headsets

Apple is poised to take a brave step into the exciting frontiers of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality).

In the pipeline are AR and VR headsets, which will be music to the ears of gamers. Apple is set to redesign their ecosystem, and its system will end in rOS.

It is suspected that the new system will work for VR and AR, and in the past, Apple has laid down the groundwork for what we can expect from their devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, which paved the way for things to come.

At the end of last year, Apple launched the Apple Music Voice Plan, which enables you to control your music via Siri.

But in taking a step into the world of AR and VR, this will be something that Apple isn’t used to. So, for example, Apple users will be able to use FaceTime VR, and there is speculation that Apple could create a native VR app.



Over the past few years, AR and VR have started to permeate their influence across various industries. In education, for example, educators are looking for new and innovative ways to teach their students. New video conferencing and online collaboration tools have made this task much easier.

VR and AR have also drastically transformed the healthcare environment. Students can learn more about new procedures, and watch these being carried out by a surgeon via their VR headset. Gaming has strong roots in VR and AR, especially when it comes to esports, but in the coming months, it will have a big impact in the casino arena.

Many of the top sites, such as Betway are starting to embrace VR and AR. Many of their live games have become increasingly interactive, as they replicate the experience of a land-based casino, including the live dealer and the immersive graphics. It is also the case that these sites are very enticing, as they offer the best casino bonuses for new and existing players.

Apple services continue to drive technological changes, and it is expected that on the back of the VR and AR news, their stock price could soar as much as 27% to $225.

Speaking about the direction of Apple shares, financial analyst Dan Ives struck a positive note, as he said: “Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in the March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22.”

These, are, of course, very exciting times for Apple, and it will be fascinating to see how they move AR and VR forward. Initially, it is expected that the AR and VR headsets will be targeted at professionals before branching out to incorporate the general public.

If Apple can nail AR and VR, then it will only continue to rubber stamp its superiority in an increasingly mobile world.

