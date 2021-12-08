Vodafone adds Disney characters to Neo kids’ smartwatch

Share

Vodafone’s smartwatch for kids, Neo, has launched a series of new Disney characters to its range – just in time for Christmas.

Characters including Disney’s Ariel, Donald, Olaf and Star Wars’ Chewbacca will now join a line-up already comprising Disney’s Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Rapunzel, Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Star Wars’ Darth Vader, Grogu, Marvel’s Black Panther and The Armoured Avenger.

Kids will now be able to select these new characters as their own personal sidekick – joining them every step of the way on their mini-adventures. Vodafone claims the Neo smartwatch is the perfect introduction to wearable tech for kids, with calls, chat and fun – all in one watch.

Secure settings give peace of mind so parents can stay connected to their children even when they’re apart – through calls, chats, emojis and GPS. Parents will also be able to receive multi-media messages sent from Neo directly to their Vodafone Smart App. The app gives parents full control of their child’s digital experience, as well as enabling them to approve a trusted circle of up to nine contacts. Parents will also be able to manage their screen time with “Quiet Mode” and view the device’s location.

Says Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK:

“Neo represents the coming together of two brands to create an exciting and innovative product for children. We have combined our technology and connectivity with Disney and some of the world’s best-loved characters to create a device that combines function, style and fun. With these new characters, Neo is the perfect gift for children this Christmas.”

The Neo smartwatch has no open internet and no access to social media, providing parents and guardians with the comfort that their children will not be exposed to inappropriate content.

From early 2022, Neo users will also be able to send voice messages (up to one minute), picture messages and video messages (up to ten seconds). The watch will automatically update over time with new experiences and features at no extra charge. Other features include access to a calendar, weather forecast and reminders that can be set by parents.

The watch is also IP67 waterproof withstanding immersion in freshwater to a depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes. Battery lasts one day based on normal usage and the smart SIM works in over 100 countries.

Neo is available for £99 with a £5.99 (50% off) per month subscription cost – based on a 12-month contract. To get the 50% discount, customers will need to purchase their Neo before 21 December 2021, and activate the subscription before 7 Jan 2022.

