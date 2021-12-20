Vauxhall reduces EV prices by £3,000

Share



Vauxhall has reduced the prices of its all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models in light of the recent changes to the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) meaning that the Vauxhall electric car range now starts from £25,805 on-the-road (including PiCG).

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

The revised pricing is in lieu of previous customer offers.

Last week, Vauxhall announced that, thanks to the continuous development of its electric vehicles, its Corsa-e and Mokka-e ranges have increased in the official WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle.

On a single charge of its battery, the Corsa-e, can now cover up to 222 miles according to the WLTP, up from 209 miles previously – an increase of around six per cent. The range of the Mokka-e has increased to 209 miles (WLTP), up from 201 miles previously – an increase of around four per cent.

Corsa-e and Mokka-e form part of the British brand’s comprehensive electrification offensive. Vauxhall will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and will have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028 – seven years ahead of the UK Government deadline.

The following changes will take effect from today:

Model Previous OTR Price Previous OTR w/PiCG1 Price Reduction New Price OTR New Price OTR w/PiCG2 Corsa-e SE £30,305 £27,805 £3,000 £27,305 £25,805 SRi £31,555 £29,055 £3,000 £28,555 £27,055 Elite £33,910 £31,410 £3,000 £30,910 £29,410 Mokka-e SE £33,865 £31,365 £3,000 £30,865 £29,365 SRi £34,935 £32,435 £3,000 £31,935 £30,435 Elite £34,580 £32,080 £3,000 £31,580 £30,080 Ultimate £34,995 £32,495 £3,000 £31,995 £30,495

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...