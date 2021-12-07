Twitch Rivals to host live football tournament in aid of Alan Shearer foundation

Share



On Thursday 9th December, some of the UK’s biggest online personalities will line-up in a charity 5-aside tournament hosted by True Geordie in aid of Alan Shearer’s Foundation.

In what’s being billed as the UK’s first ever in-real-life (IRL) live sports event hosted by Twitch Rivals, the event plans to bring together world-famous Twitch partners and streaming stars – including the likes of True Geordie (253k Twitch followers), Behzinga (305k Twitch followers), and Calfreezy (3.81 million YouTube subscribers).

Teams will go head-to-head in a round-robin football tournament with a guaranteed $50,000 going to the Alan Shearer Foundation that supports disabled children and adults.

The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch, the world’s largest live-streaming service, offering players the opportunity to engage directly with fans as the action happens. Star streamers will provide punditry on their rivals matches straight from the sidelines, speaking from a central broadcast desk. Each team will also have its own dedicated stream station where their players can engage with fans through interactive and call-to-action moments to inspire charitable donations.

Explaining his motivations behind the event, TrueGeordie said:

“I’ve always wanted to create a charity event, so to be able to do it with all my mates and raising money for my hero and the Alan Shearer Foundation is a dream come true.

“The work the Alan Shearer Centre does in the North East is vital for so many people, especially children. I hope this is the start of something special and people enjoy the show!”

Twitch Rivals is a series of competitive gaming events featuring some of the world’s famous streamers, celebrities and also up-and-comers, competing head-to-head across several of the biggest games on Twitch.

While Twitch has a strong heritage in gaming, non-gaming content has also quadrupled on the service in the last three years with sport one of the strongest new verticals.

The stream will go live at 3pm UK GMT 9 December on the Twitch Rivals channel: https://www.twitch.tv/twitchrivals

Full list of confirmed players:

