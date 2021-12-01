Tech Digest daily roundup: Twitter prohibits image sharing without consent

The Xiaomi 12 is coming soon, and the company’s CEO has confirmed it’ll be the first smartphone announced that will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (previously anticipated to be named the Snapdragon 898). Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi, appeared in a video during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event where he confirmed the phone’s name and the fact it’d feature the new chipset. Jun also said the phone “will be available soon”. He didn’t confirm a launch date for the Xiaomi 12, but a recent leak has suggested the company will be revealing its new phone in China on December 16. Tech Radar

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. The company acted shortly after the shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020, ensuring searches of his name would result in a list of blank pages. Facebook confirmed its change of policy to the BBC, but declined to comment. Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared this month of two counts of homicide and one of attempted homicide. In a Twitter thread shortly after the shooting, Facebook’s Brian Fishman, the former director of its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations division, said the company had blocked searches for the teenager’s name. BBC

I have a brief thread on the tragic shootings in Kenosha, based on findings from FB’s initial internal investigation. 1/n — Brian Fishman (@brianfishman) August 27, 2020

Microsoft has sparked criticism for baking a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) option into its Edge web browser, beginning in the US. The option allows Edge to suggest a sponsored BNPL payment method when customers begin entering their card numbers into retail sites – even if specific sites do not offer it natively. Microsoft has signed a deal with third-party BNPL company Zip (previously Quadpay) to feature the sign-up option on retail checkout pages at browser level, for any purchase Edge detects between $35 to $1000. Think how a browser may suggest a previously-used credit card when paying currently. It’s here some Edge users are now seeing Zip’s BNPL offer advertised, with the ability to split payment into four instalments over six weeks. Microsoft first announced these plans a couple of weeks ago for the development build of its browser, Microsoft Edge Canary. But, as of today, these changes are now arriving publicly, to anyone with Edge’s v64 update. Eurogamer

Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said external pressure on automakers to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles potentially threatens jobs and vehicle quality as producers struggle to manage the higher costs of building EVs. Governments and investors want car manufacturers to speed up the transition to electric vehicles, but the costs are “beyond the limits” of what the auto industry can sustain, Tavares said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference released Wednesday. “What has been decided is to impose on the automotive industry electrification that brings 50% additional costs against a conventional vehicle,” he said. Reuters