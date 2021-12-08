Tech Digest daily roundup: TikTok taps into ‘social shopping’



The social media platform TikTok is making a big push into shopping. The video-sharing app is famous for its short lip sync videos, dance routines and humour. And its popularity has soared during the pandemic. TikTok is now producing its first live shopping and entertainment event on Wednesday where people can buy products directly on the platform, tapping into the rise of “social shopping”. “We think it’s a really significant moment. E-commerce is a big opportunity for TikTok and it’s something we’re investing in significantly,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager, UK and EU. Whether it’s sportswear or make up, consumers are increasingly browsing, discovering and buying items on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. BBC

Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years. Shares rose more than 3pc to a new record high above $170, valuing the company at $2.8 trillion and putting it further ahead of US rivals. The jump was sparked by analysts at Morgan Stanley putting a target of $200 on Apple shares, which would leave it worth more than $3.2 trillion. The investment bank said investors are underestimating the value of its potential new products. Microsoft, which briefly surpassed Apple in October, is worth $2.5 trillion while Google owner Alphabet and Amazon are both below $2 trillion. Telegraph