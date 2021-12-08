Tech Digest daily roundup: TikTok taps into ‘social shopping’
The social media platform TikTok is making a big push into shopping. The video-sharing app is famous for its short lip sync videos, dance routines and humour. And its popularity has soared during the pandemic. TikTok is now producing its first live shopping and entertainment event on Wednesday where people can buy products directly on the platform, tapping into the rise of “social shopping”. “We think it’s a really significant moment. E-commerce is a big opportunity for TikTok and it’s something we’re investing in significantly,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager, UK and EU. Whether it’s sportswear or make up, consumers are increasingly browsing, discovering and buying items on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. BBC
Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years. Shares rose more than 3pc to a new record high above $170, valuing the company at $2.8 trillion and putting it further ahead of US rivals. The jump was sparked by analysts at Morgan Stanley putting a target of $200 on Apple shares, which would leave it worth more than $3.2 trillion. The investment bank said investors are underestimating the value of its potential new products. Microsoft, which briefly surpassed Apple in October, is worth $2.5 trillion while Google owner Alphabet and Amazon are both below $2 trillion. Telegraph
Oppo has shared a video of unnamed smartphone with a retractable camera. While not a unique feature, many smartphone manufacturers have opted for thicker camera modules in the last few years, such as Apple and Samsung. As the embedded video below shows, opening the camera app prompts the camera to expand, similar to the pop-up front-facing cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the LG Wing, among others. Oppo claims that its retractable design is waterproof and fall-resistant, too…Oppo will reveal more details about its ‘self-developed retractable camera’ on December 14 during INNO WORLD. Notebook Check
The UK will phase out 2G and 3G mobile services by 2033 to release radio waves for 5G and 6G, the government has announced. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “5G technology is already revolutionising people’s lives and businesses – connecting people across the UK with faster mobile data and making businesses more productive. Today we are announcing a further £50m to put the UK at the forefront of mobile connectivity and to make sure our telecoms networks are safe and secure now and in the future.” The funding, announced ahead of a meeting with her US counterpart later on Wednesday, will be for Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) projects. Sky News
A Japanese billionaire has embarked for a short stay on the International Space Station to experience life in space before flying to the moon. Yusaku Maezawa, who earlier booked a lunar flight with SpaceX, lifted off with his production assistant Yozo Hirano and veteran cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos on board Russia’s Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The 2:38 a.m. EST (0738 GMT or 12:38 p.m. local time) launch atop a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan marked the first space tourist flight bound for the station since 2009 and the first launch of two self-funded spaceflight participants on a Soyuz. Collect Space