Tech Digest daily roundup: Tesla to recall 475,000 cars in the US

Tesla is to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US, according to documents filed with the US safety regulator. The electric vehicle firm announced it was recalling 356,309 vehicles because of potential rear-view camera issues affecting 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas. A further 119,009 Model S vehicles will also be recalled because of potential problems with the front trunk, or boot. The total recall figure is almost equivalent to the 500,000 cars Tesla delivered last year, Reuters reports.

Elon Musk has insisted there is still room for “tens of billions” of satellites in the sky as SpaceX raised a further $337m (£250m) in new funds. The company is thought to be worth more than $100bn, making it one of the world’s most valuable privately owned firms. SpaceX, which ferries cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station, has been launching hundreds of small satellites into low-level orbit as part of its Starlink broadband internet venture. Telegraph

A former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming it failed to protect her mental health after “constant” exposure to traumatic video content. Candie Frazier says she reviewed videos that featured “extreme and graphic violence” for up to 12 hours a day. She says she suffers from “significant psychological trauma”, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. TikTok says it strives to promote “a caring working environment”. BBC

‘Wolfiez’, ‘Skrapz’, ‘Tekkz’, ‘Scrub Killa’ and ‘BenjyFishy’. You’ve probably not heard of them. But your teenage children almost certainly have. These are just a handful of names plucked from the ever-growing list of Britain’s burgeoning e-sports stars who earn six-figure sums from playing Fortnite, Fifa and Call of Duty professionally. Despite the bizarre nicknames, these young men have pocketed life-changing sums of money from competing against one another on their favourite video games. Daily Mail

A bald, single dad with a beard must be careful about posting a selfie on Tumblr. As of Dec. 21, there are at least four different ways Tumblr might block access to his blog post, in order to comply with the stringent safety standards Apple maintains for all apps on its App Store. Tumblr now limits users’ ability to search for posts tagged “bald,” “single dad,” “beard,” and “selfie,” among hundreds of other keywords, for fear of running afoul of Apple’s safety standards. Quartz

Sweden’s Northvolt said on Wednesday its new gigafactory in northern Sweden has assembled its first battery cell, making it the first European company to design and manufacture a battery on the continent. The cell is of a prismatic cell format – a variety of thinner and lighter battery – and came off the assembly line on Tuesday. Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson had told Reuters that the new factory would produce a battery this year “even if it means the first battery is made on New Year’s Eve”. Reuters

