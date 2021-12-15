Tech Digest daily roundup: Oppo launches Find N foldable phone

After teasing its first folding phone last week, Oppo is revealing the Find N in full today. Oppo’s chief product officer Pete Lau told reporters in a briefing that the company has been working on this phone since 2018, with the final Find N the result of six generations of internal development. I can believe it — I’ve been using it since last week, and it’s a surprisingly impressive and refined product. The Find N features a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, with a large, squarish folding OLED panel on the inside and a smaller screen on the outside that can be used when the phone is closed. The 120Hz inner display is 7.1 inches diagonal and has a slightly landscape 9:8.4 aspect ratio, unlike the Z Fold display, which is taller when unfolded. This means you don’t have to rotate the phone 90 degrees (with the fold horizontal) to watch videos at their largest size. The Verge

LG is kicking off CES 2022 a little early by announcing two new series of lifestyle TVs aimed at blending form and function. Well… sort of. First up is a beautiful OLED TV – called the Objet TV – that uses LG’s brighter OLED evo panels and sits at a 5-degree angle on your wall that gives it an art house appearance, apparently. When it’s not fully uncovered, there’s a fabric screen that can cover the TV and be lowered incrementally to unveil small segments of the TV at a time. Why would you want to only watch one half of the screen? Like LG’s R-Series Rollable TV shown off at CES a few years ago, LG says you’ll be able to play music without needing the whole screen visible or just have a small line available to keep track of the date and time. Tech Radar

Apple has released iOS 15.2, adding a host of new features to the iPhone. While some updates to the iPhone operating system bring only minor updates, the new features bring some of the more significant – and controversial – additions that have been held back since iOS 15 was released earlier this year. The new update is available to download like any other, found through the “Software Update” options in the Settings app. That includes new “communication safety” settings which let the phone scan through images that are sent to children’s phones and give them warnings if those photos appear to include nudity. Independent.

“All parts of society” have been called on to “play their part in reinforcing the UK’s economic and strategic strengths in cyberspace” in the government’s new National Cyber Strategy. It sets out how the country can not only meet the challenges of the digital age but make the most of its opportunities in the face of what was described as the “active threat” posed by Russia and the “systemic challenge” of China in the Integrated Review. There have been several major cyber security incidents since the publication of the last strategy in 2016, including the North Korean ransomware which hit the NHS the year after, and the new one sets out how the UK can prevent similar attacks through to 2025. Sky News

Seven cryptocurrency adverts have been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) says monitoring cryptoassets, like Bitcoin, is a “red-alert priority” following concerns that many ads fail to fully convey the risks of investing. The banned ads included a promotion by a pizza chain and Facebook ads for a large cryptocurrency exchange. The ASA says it hopes to produce new guidance on cryptocurrency advertising. All seven ads or promotions were “banned for irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment”, it said. BBC