Revealed: The Most Popular Gaming Accessories of 2021 

Chris Price Gaming
PewDiePie remains the world’s number one streamer, ahead of Ninja 
  • The best-selling gaming accessories last year were wired gaming headsets, wired gaming mice and gaming chairs 
  • The top gaming headset used by streamers is the ASTRO Gaming A50 wireless headset 
  • The most-searched-for accessories are Razer headsets, Playseat gaming chairs and SteelSeries headsets 
  • The accessories with the biggest jump in searches around Christmas are audio gaming chairs, rocking gaming chairs and Switch controllers 

Anyone looking to upgrade their gaming set-up or find the perfect Christmas gift for a gaming fan will benefit from a little inspiration. 

To highlight all the most popular gaming accessories of the moment, Currys has released new data looking at the best-sellers, the most searched-for gadgets, and the gaming accessories used by the world’s top streamers. 

The top gaming streamers and their gadgets 

  • The top 10 streamers are all PC gamers, with PewDiePie, Ninja and Markiplier topping the list for having the most followers 
  • The top gaming mouse used by streamers is the Logitech G Pro Wireless, used by tommyinnit, jacksepticeye, ibai and bugha 

With millions of followers to their names, the top gaming streamers know a thing or two about gaming tech – so, they’re a good place to look for inspiration about what to add to your gaming setup. 

The top gaming keyboards used by streamers are the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard (used by shroud and ibai), the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical keyboard (used by bugha and Mongraal) and the Corsair RapidFire K70 Low Profile MK.2 mechanical keyboard (used by Ninja and DanTDM). 

The top 10 streamers 

Rank 

Top streamers 

Monthly search volume 

Total social followers 

1 

PewDiePie 

1.2m 

133m 

2 

Ninja 

1.4m 

54.5m 

3 

Markiplier 

535.6k 

41.4m 

4 

VEGETTA777 

279k 

39.4m 

5 

AuronPlay 

471.9k 

39m 

6 

jacksepticeye 

406.1k 

37.6m 

7 

DanTDM 

385.8k 

30.4m 

8 

Mikecrack 

694.1k 

29.2m 

9 

Willyrex 

256k 

27.8m 

10 

Tfue 

202k 

27.5m 

The most searched-for gaming accessories 

  • The most searched-for types of gaming accessories are VR headsets, gaming keyboards and gaming headsets 
  • The most searched-for brand-specific gaming accessories are Razer headsets, Playseat gaming chairs and SteelSeries headsets 

Trends in searches for certain products can reflect purchase habits, what’s being spoken about the most, and rises and falls in the popularity of certain gadgets. It appears that VR (virtual reality) has captured the public’s attention over the past year – topping the list of most searched-for types of accessories and making it into the top 10 of product-specific searches. It’s gaming headsets and gaming chairs that crop up the most across both categories, however. 

Top 10 most searched-for types of gaming accessories and branded accessories 

Type of accessory 

Monthly searches 

Product specific accessory 

Monthly searches 

VR headsets 

476,900 

Razer headsets 

128,000 

Gaming keyboards 

387,000 

Playseat gaming chairs 

117,500 

Gaming headsets 

385,200 

SteelSeries headsets 

86,300 

Gaming chairs 

301,000 

LOGITECH gaming mouse 

66,700 

Gaming controllers 

95,400 

Corsair headsets 

61,800 

Gaming mice 

15,200 

X Rocker gaming chairs 

53,100 

VR accessories 

3,300 

LOGITECH gaming keyboard 

43,100 

Headset amplifiers 

1,700 

Thunder X3 gaming chairs 

42,300 

Gaming chair accessories 

1,100 

Noble gaming chairs 

25,000 

Gaming streaming equipment 

340 

Oculus VR headsets 

20,900 

The best-selling gaming accessories 

  • Wired headsets and mice are more popular than wireless models, in terms of sales last year 
  • Based on Currys sales figures, PC gaming accessories are higher in demand than console gaming gadgets  

With wired gaming headsets and mice topping the list of the best-selling gaming accessories of 2020, it’s apparent that the wired editions are more popular than wireless devices. This is likely because gamers feel the USB provides a more stable and responsive connection. On the other hand, wireless models can offer more freedom of movement without tangled wires in the way. PC gaming gadgets are also in higher demand than console accessories, potentially due to the more customisable nature of a PC gaming setup.  

Top 10 best-selling gaming accessories 

Type of accessory 

Total orders in 2020 

Wired Gaming Headsets 

57,848 

Wired Gaming Mice 

37,333 

PC Gaming Chairs 

22,655 

Gaming Keyboards 

21,083 

Mechanical Gaming Keyboards 

19,103 

Wireless Gaming Headsets 

17,907 

Gaming Wheels 

13,583 

Console Headsets 

12,435 

Wireless Gaming Mice 

8,833 

Xbox Console Headsets 

7,800
 
