Peugeot improves driving range of the e-2008

Peugeot has improved the driving range of the e-2008 with additional efficiency technology, while the wider range has been updated with a revised trim line-up and new styling features.

The latest technological developments from the start of 2022 on the fully electric e-2008 will see the driving range increase to 214 miles, according to the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) homologation cycle.

To achieve the increase, all 17-inch tyres fitted to the e-2008 will be upgraded to ‘A+’ class, providing greater efficiency thanks to lower rolling resistance. In addition, a mechanical development with a new gearbox ratio will optimise the range on road and motorway journeys. Lastly, a new heat pump, coupled with an interior humidity sensor installed at the top of the windscreen, will optimise the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning, claims Peugeot.

The information communicated by this sensor controls the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately, ultimately protecting the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle. This feature is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures.

Following customer feedback, Peugeot has also streamlined the trim levels available across the 2008 range. The Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot e-2008 will now be available in Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, and GT Premium trim options, with Allure trim no longer available due to customer preferences for higher vehicle specification levels.

The Peugeto e-2008 continues to be powered by a 50kWh battery and a 100kW electric motor for 2022 and is now capable of up to 214 miles from a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, a 0-80% charge can be completed in 30 minutes.

