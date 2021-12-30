Mobile users warned about £2 a day roaming fees from January

Share



With two networks reintroducing roaming charges in January, mobile users are being advised to check what fees they could face before travelling abroad by Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.

EE roaming charges will apply from 1st January, Vodafone’s from 6th January, while Three’s fees will return on 23rd May. Fees are commonly £2 a day to make calls or use data abroad, but some providers offer multi-day options that can reduce this cost.

In June, EE was the first network to announce that it would reintroduce roaming charges in Europe, saying it would “support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network”. Vodafone’s announcement followed in August, and Three’s in September.

Table: Roaming charges by provider

Provider Comes into effect Applies to customers who joined /upgraded after Daily charge Alternatives EE 1st January 2022 7th July 2021 £2 a day Users who pay £10 a month for Roam Abroad don’t pay daily fee Vodafone 6th January 2022 11th August 2021 £2 a day £1 a day for 8-day or 15-day multipass Three 23rd May 2022 1st October 2021 £2 a day None available

Source: Uswitch.com

Customers who took out a mobile contract before the changes were announced will not be affected.

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com , comments:

“Many mobile users who are travelling to Europe in 2022 will have to endure the added cost of roaming charges, with EE and Vodafone reintroducing their fees from January.

“UK customers travelling to the EU will have to pay £2 a day for access to data and minutes they have already paid for.

“If you’re going on holiday or travelling abroad for a longer time, you can save money by paying for multi-day passes with Vodafone, or Roam Abroad with EE.

“If you’re an existing customer of EE, Vodafone or Three, check your contract to see whether these charges apply to you. If you signed up prior to specific dates, you should be safe.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it until the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and use hotel and cafe Wi-Fi when on holiday where possible, ensuring any public access points are safe and secure before logging on.”

