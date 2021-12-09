Intel’s Moovit adds Link e-scooters to app

Share



Moovit, an Intel company and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider has added LINK e-scooters to its service thanks to a new partnership with Superpedestrian, LINK’s parent company.

Commuters can access multiple public and private transit services in the Moovit app that it’s hoped will help them save time and reduce the need for a car for first and last mile options.

Through Moovit’s partnership with LINK, Moovit users will now be able to view in real-time where a LINK vehicle is available nearby, how long it will take to walk there and compare LINK e-scooter rides with other modes of local transportation in order to select the option which best suits their needs.

“Shared micromobility is becoming an increasingly integral part of urban transportation systems, especially as a first and last mile solution for public transit users,” says Haya Verwoord Douidri, VP (Global market expansion, strategy and policy)at Superpedestrian.

“It’s important to us that scooters are a solution to replace car trips and complement other modes of transit. Collaborating with Moovit is an obvious necessity to ensure riders can choose their best route.”

“Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, which is why we are excited about our expansion with Superpedestrian,” added Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Moovit.

“The partnership will offer users the ability to travel sustainably, whether for the entire journey or by using LINK e-scooters in combination with public transit, furthering our mission to decrease congestion and pollution.”

Moovit claims it simplifies your urban mobility all around the world, making getting around town via transit easier and additional multi-modal services more convenient. By combining information from public transit operators and authorities with live information from the user community, Moovit says it offers travellers a real-time picture, including the best route for the journey, service alerts, and get off notifications.

