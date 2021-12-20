EV subscription service Onto partners with Pod Point for home charging

Share



All-inclusive electric car (EV) subscription service Onto has appointed Pod Point, a provider of electric vehicle charging, as its new partner for home charging.

The partnership will see Onto subscribers eligible to buy a 7kW Pod Point Solo 3, the latest iteration of its home charger, at a preferential rate starting from £509 for a Universal or £549 for a tethered charge point, including installation. With the Solo 3, drivers can benefit from a charger that’s 3x faster than a 3-pin plug, providing up to 30 miles of range per hour, along with a range of additional features including Charge Scheduling, remote Over-the-Air updates, and Auto Power Balancing.

Onto already offers customers access to 12,000 public charging points through their partner networks. This is the next step in making EVs accessible for all. With almost 40% of Onto subscribers considering getting a home charger and 22% already using home-charging, Onto and Pod Point are offering a solution to one of the main barriers to entry for EVs: range anxiety.

As COP26 highlighted, the switch to EVs is a key priority across the world in the mission to net-zero carbon emissions. Recent government legislation mandates home charger installation for new builds in England from next year. However this partnership will help push infrastructure growth outside of new builds and major renovations, supporting the UK to go fully electric in a convenient way.

Says Rob Jolly, Co-founder and CEO at Onto:

“We’re delighted to partner with Pod Point to improve charging accessibility as we know it’s a key priority for our customers. This is an exciting partnership for Onto as we focus on making the switch to a sustainable lifestyle simpler and navigating any anxieties around charging. EVs have a huge role to play in reducing the UK’s emissions and we’re committed to making the switch to electric as easy and accessible as possible.”

Adds Erik Fairbairn, Founder and CEO, Pod Point:

“For those who are yet to venture into the world of EVs, the flexibility of Onto’s offering is really exciting. For many EV drivers, charging at home is one of the best things about driving an EV and it’s certainly one of the most simple ways to charge. We’re delighted to be partnering with Onto and bringing the benefits of charging at home to more EV drivers.”

Onto’s all-inclusive monthly subscription service starts from £339 per month. Subscriptions include insurance, service and maintenance, and free access to 12,000 public charge points via its network of charging partners.

