Citroën Ami Electric wins ‘Best Innovation’ at DrivingElectric awards

The distinctive Citroën Ami Electric, pictured above, has been given the ‘Innovation Award’ at the DrivingElectric Awards

Launching in the UK in spring 2022, Ami is an electric quadricycle designed to meet the mobility needs of people in the UK’s cities and urban environments. Powered by a 5.5kWh battery, Citroën Ami Electric has a range of 46 miles and can be recharged in just three hours!

Richard Ingram, Editor of DrivingElectric, said:

“It’s rare a manufacturer launches a model that’s so different to what’s gone before, it can be almost universally considered a game-changer. The Citroën Ami is exactly that – a vehicle designed to lighten the load on urban streets by offering a quirky, cheap and functional run-around, designed specifically with car-sharing in mind. We can’t wait to see these cool quadricycles in cities and on streets up and down the country.”

Other awards were for the ‘Best Small Electric Van’ and ‘Best Medium Electric Van’. The new ë-Berlingo Van is the latest all-electric model to join Citroën’s ë-LCV line-up and features a 50kWh battery offering up to 171 miles of range (WLTP). It supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

Citroën ë-Dispatch Electric was the brand’s first ë-LCV model, and continues to be a practical, zero-emissions option in the medium van class, claims the manufacturer. Available with either a 50kWh or 75kWh battery, ë-Dispatch offers up to 205 miles of range (WLTP) and provides drivers with a payload of up to 1,004kg.

Richard Ingram, Editor of DrivingElectric, added:

“The Citroën ë-Berlingo Van – along with its Peugeot, Vauxhall and Toyota stablemates – raises the bar when it comes to small electric vans. Excellent performance, versatility and charging performance make this a commercial vehicle suitable for the many, not the few. The fact it’s also available with seven seats for eco-conscious family buyers is the icing on the cake.”

Concluded Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said:

“It’s fantastic to receive these awards from DrivingElectric, for two of our ë-LCV models and the all-new Ami Electric quadricycle. These models form part our strategy to offer electrified variants across our entire vehicle line-up by 2025, with new ë-Berlingo Van and ë-Dispatch already forming part of our fully-electric ë-LCV range.

“Ami Electric is a unique mobility solution perfectly suited to the future of urban transport, so it’s pleasing to receive further confirmation that our decision to bring it to the UK is a wise one.”

