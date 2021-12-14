Apple TV+ launches on Sky Glass

Share



Apple TV+ arrives on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, as well as Sky Q today, Tuesday 14 December in the UK & Ireland.

From multi-Emmy award-winning comedy Ted Lasso to The Morning Show, Sky customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ favourites as well as new and exclusive Apple Originals every month, completely ad-free and on demand on for £4.99pm after a free 7-day trial.

Integrated into the Sky TV experience, Apple TV+ content can be enjoyed via Sky’s Homepage and Apps rail on both Sky Glass and Sky Q, as well as featuring in Top Picks alongside all of Sky’s award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners.

Sky Glass customers can also add shows from Apple TV+ to their Playlist, to watch whenever they want.

They can also download episodes to watch on the go, and also tune in via the Apple TV app or on the web. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices from mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Sky and NBCUniversal are continuing the rollout of Peacock content. Previously available for Sky Q customers and NOW Entertainment Members, it’ll now be available for Sky Glass customers at no additional cost, from Wednesday 15 December.

Finally, Global Player is a new audio and music app that has some of the UK’s biggest radio stations including Capital FM, Heart and Classic FM, available to Sky Glass customers at no extra cost – rolling out to all customers this week. The app hosts live radio from 18 stations plenty of podcasts, and you can create your own music playlists to suit your mood. You can find it in the apps rail on the homepage, in the Audio & Music category or use your voice “Hello Sky, open Global Player”.

