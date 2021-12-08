8 in 10 want new apps to combat Christmas stresses

Share



Christmas can be a stressful time for many. But the ability to create apps that help fix pain points could alleviate consumers’ biggest concerns, according to ServiceNow’s research of over 1,500 respondents from UK and Ireland.

The top stresses faced by consumers around the festive period are general costs and finances (43%) and Christmas shopping (33%). Other concerns include deciding where to spend Christmas (20%), wrapping presents (19%), cooking Christmas dinner (18%) and putting up decorations (16%).

However, despite app stores having run for a number of years, there is still a big demand for additional apps that will help consumers over the festive season, with 83% stating that they would find them useful at Christmas.

Over a third (37%) of consumers would like an app that manages their budget to prevent overspending, while almost a quarter (22%) want an app that records all the best new Christmas TV shows.

Other popular apps that consumers would find useful to create include:

An app to send automatic ‘thank you’ notes to friends and family members who send gifts (21%)

An app to plan schedules to help people organise visits to friends and family (21%)

An app that sends Christmas cards (21%)

An app that buys Christmas presents (19%)

An app that orders all the right food for Christmas dinner (18%)

“There are many tasks that people find stressful around Christmas, and consumers are showing demand for innovative technology that can help fix these pain points,” comments Jordi Ferrer, VP & GM of UK & Ireland, ServiceNow.

“Businesses now have the chance to make the most of this opportunity by harnessing the power of low code, helping to solve productivity issues by turning problems into app solutions in a matter of days, not months. This type of development is growing in popularity as many enterprise-level organisations realise that innovation can be in the hands of their own workforce.

“But it’s important to note that it also requires knowledge of the customer’s needs and the business overall, ensuring that any apps created will benefit the whole and not just the individual. Alleviating the stresses of Christmas with apps is just a small example of this growing movement.”

