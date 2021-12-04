4 Black Friday marketing strategies for your online store

Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are brilliant opportunities for you to get those extra holiday sales and build a dedicated customer base for the coming year. But with competition so high among businesses at this time of the year, it’s easy to get lost in the mix. Unless, of course, you employ some incredible marketing strategies to attract customers.

If you have an online store, there are a great number of promotional tactics you can use to encourage customers to spend their money on your products this holiday season. Social media tools and other Internet platforms make it incredibly easy to market your services and products. They’re also a great way for you to increase exposure for your online store and increase your reach and engagement.

In this blog post, we’ve compiled some of the best tried-and-tested marketing strategies for you to promote your online store this Black Friday. These will not only help you get sales during the holiday season, but they will also carry you through into the next year. Let’s take a look!

1. Optimize your website’s landing pages

A functioning website is crucial for maintaining an online store. If a customer were to visit your website on Black Friday, they should immediately be directed to all your seasonal deals and promotions. You want your discounts to be front and center so that people who come to your site stay for longer and buy from you as well.

A good idea is to have a welcome pop-up that people see as soon as they come to your site. Put up an exciting poster that announces your big Black Friday deal e.g. “Flat 70% off on all products!”. Then, add a call to action button at the bottom of the poster that directs the customer to the sale page.

If you have multiple landing pages on your site, show a special pop-up when a customer comes to each one. If you have a separate clothing page and a shoes page, for instance, show your clothing and shoe deals on their respective pages. This is important because sometimes people are directed to a specific landing page as opposed to the home page. So you need to make sure people don’t miss out on your deals if they don’t come straight to your home page.

You can create exciting and colorful pop-up posters with custom CTA buttons through sites like PosterMyWall. You’ll find tons of Black Friday template options here – simply pick what you like, customize it in minutes, and post it on your site.

2. Don’t forget about Cyber Monday

A lot of people who want to avoid the rush of Black Friday choose to do their shopping online on Cyber Monday. As an online store, you have an opportunity to shine here. So make sure that you market your Cyber Monday deals and show people that your site is the place to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Advertise your Cyber Monday deals on your website and social media pages. The ideal way to go about this is to market Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals simultaneously. If you have a pop-up for Black Friday, mention Cyber Monday in the same pop-up.

More importantly, leverage social media to advertise Cyber Monday deals. If you want to create a great Cyber Monday poster for social media, pick something from these Cyber Monday poster templates, customize it, and post it directly through the site in minutes.



3. Build engagement on social media

Social media is a great way to promote your online store effectively. It’s also an opportunity for you to build exposure and increase your reach. As more people find out about your store, you’ll gain more followers, which will eventually translate into greater sales.

Use Black Friday to get people to share your promotions with their friends. Here’s how to go about it. Do a giveaway for Black Friday – for instance, give five people a special buy-one-get-one-free deal. All your followers would have to do to be eligible is to share your giveaway post on their own profiles. This could be a share on their Stories on Instagram, or on their newsfeeds on Facebook.

Apart from this, reply to comments asking about Black Friday deal details, actively respond to your direct messages, and regularly engage with your followers. All of these activities will bring more people to your page and encourage them to reach out and engage with you more often.

4. Send out strategic emails

If you haven’t built your email list yet, now is the time to do it. Use your social media and your website to ask people for their email addresses. Incentivize them to do this by offering special discounts and early announcements about new and exciting products.

Building your email list is a continuous process that you should maintain all throughout the year. Once you have your list ready, it’s time to send out some emails.

Research shows that direct marketing is a lot more effective than all other types of online marketing because people take it to be more personal. People tend to check their emails more often than social media or flyers too so sending out emails can get more eyes on your deals and discounts.

Start sending out regular promotional emails at least a few weeks before Thanksgiving. However, make sure to not spam your list. Your emails should always have helpful information that would benefit the consumer.

In your emails, talk about your biggest promotions. Show the products that are on sale to build intrigue. Give special discount coupons or promo codes and encourage people to ask their friends to sign up for emails if they want special discounts too.

Final thoughts

A well-built marketing plan to promote your online store for Black Friday will manage to grow your customer base and your store as well. You’ll not only see sales during the holiday season, but you’ll also see a greater reach on social media and more exposure for your business in the long run.

