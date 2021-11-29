The Robot Arm And The Factory Of The Future

Share



The factory of the future is a term that has been mentioned in manufacturing circles for a long time.

It means different things to different people. Some see it as a technologically advanced factory. Others see it as a fully automated factory with little human presence.

One thing that is certain about the factory of the future is the presence of robots. The robot arm will be a major feature in this factory. The robot arm in this future factory will have unique features that will ensure that it is not only a good fit but plays a key role in the production process.

The following are the key features of the robot arm of the future.

Speed

The robot arm of the factory of the future will be a fast robot. Robots currently have regulated speeds that ensure the safety of human factory workers.

In the factory of the future, with little human presence in the factory, the robot will be faster. Consequently, manufacturers will be expected to produce more products faster.

This will see increased inventories which are likely to lead to increased profits for the manufacturers.

Independence

Advanced technology in the robot arms of the future factory will see the robots become more independent. Rather than collaborate with their human colleagues, robots will work on their own in the factory of the future.

Advancing technology will ensure that robot arms in technologically advanced factories have more intelligence. Artificial intelligence technology embedded in robots will grow enough to ensure that the robot arm can work on its own.

Vision

Vision is an integral feature of the robot arm in the factory of the future. As it is now, robot arms have end of arm apertures that are fixed on them to offer the capacity for vision.

In a factory with fewer human workers, robots must integrated vision capacity. With vision capacity, products made by robots will meet the expected quality standards.

Agility

In the current manufacturing space, manufacturers who listen to their customers have an upper hand in the market. They can predict as customer tastes and preferences change and adapt.

The robot in the factory of the feature needs to be agile enough to adapt to the changes in customer trends and preferences. This will ensure that the manufacturer can deliver to the market, the exact products that their customers need at that time.

Agility in robots will ensure that a manufacturer gets into the market at the right time, with the right product, and attracts customers to their products. This is in turn reflected in the bottom line of the organization.

Ease Of Use

Even with human presence in the factory of the future diminished, the robots will still need some monitoring. Human factory workers will need technical skills to work together and repair the robots where they cannot do it themselves. For this reason, the robot arms in the factory of the future will need to be easy to use and understand.

Easy to understand user interfaces will remain, mobile apps for remote monitoring and communication with the robot, and the ability to carry out tasks without programming are some of the features of the robot arm in the factory of the future.

Independent Movement

Most industrial robots are stationary. Where they are needed to work in different corners of the factory, they are carted or have a specially designed path created on the factory floor.

Robot arms in the factory of the future need to have the ability to move independently for production to take place effectively. Robots will need movement to easily handle large production tasks. Tasks that need moving from one place to another on the factory floor will also be better handled by robots when they can move independently.

Robots As Data Collectors

In as much as the factory of the future is highly advanced technologically, it will still need continuous improvement.

For this to happen, there will be a need to collect data on what is happening on the factory floor. The robots in the factory will have the ability to collect data and store it for analysis. They will record themselves as they work to provide information on how the process can be improved.

The recorded information will then need to be properly organized and analyzed to offer significant insights on how to improve production.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity will be a key concern of the factory of the future. Robots in the factory will be a key part of the production process, data collection, and connected to the internet. As a result, there will be an immense need for cybersecurity measures.

Manufacturers will need to invest in cybersecurity to ensure that production continues without a hitch in the factory. They will need to regularly monitor and update their security system to eliminate any vulnerabilities that could compromise their data and production processes.

Collaborative

Robots in the factory of the future will continue to be collaborative. With fewer people in the factory, the robots will collaborate among themselves to build a ‘lights out’ factory. A factory that doesn’t need light as robots don’t need light for their vision.

Collaborative robots will help enhance the speed of production. They will also ensure that manufactured products are high-quality products.

As they collaborate among themselves, the robots will also collaborate with the few humans in the factory to complete the non-repetitive tasks in the factory.

Conclusion

At the moment, the robot arm is an important feature of the manufacturing factory. It makes production easier and fast. It enhances the quality of the products made and improves the factory’s financial position.

In the factory of the future, the robot arm remains an integral feature. It will need features that will ensure its continued use in a more technologically advanced factory. The above features will make the robot arm an important part of the production process in the factory of the future.

