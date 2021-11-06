Tech Era and Health: Why Are People Researching Natural Remedies Again?

Share

Western medicine has long been the norm in medical care all around the world and there’s good reason for it. It’s highly effective, acts immediately, and is extremely lucrative for the big pharmaceutical companies to develop and sell. However, in recent years, there has been an upward trend in the use of alternative forms of medicine. This is partly because of increased awareness about the existence of these alternative remedies due to the internet and partly because of the side effects of western medicine. There are many more reasons that run deeper than just this and in this article, we’re going to take a look at them in order to understand why people are turning back to natural remedies. So without further delay, let’s get to it and find out the correlation between medicine, technology, and a natural way of life.

1. Effectiveness

The most common argument used by the proponents of western medicine is that it’s effective and it’s true that traditional natural remedies take some time to work. However, this doesn’t mean that the effectiveness of natural remedies can be disregarded completely. More often than not, natural remedies are similarly effective if not more than the modern medicine we all know. This is the reason why Ayurveda and similar herbal remedies have been successfully practiced in many cultures all around the world.

2. Side Effects

There’s no doubt about the fact that allopathic medicine comes with a host of side effects. It’s almost like a deal with the devil where you cure one ailment in exchange for another. Alternative medicines like CBD, herbs, and tinctures come with no such side effects that can be detrimental to your health. The researchers at CFAH.org also say that the main reason behind the rise of CBD-based treatments is the lack of side effects. Even if the natural remedies do have some side effects, they’re almost never negative or long-lasting, unlike modern medicine.

3. Cheaper

One of the main reasons why many people choose natural remedies is because of their lower cost. Since there’s no involvement of big pharma companies and governments, the costs are significantly lower than in western medicine. Natural remedies can also be easily prepared from ingredients found in homes and this makes them further cost-effective which is a big requirement for most people who don’t have excess money.

These are some of the reasons why natural remedies are making a comeback despite the popularity of modern medicine in almost all parts of the world. This article isn’t about why western medicine is useless or has no applications, it’s just about the reasons why natural remedies can be better than western medicine that we’ve all come to accept as a norm. There are many more reasons why natural remedies are a superior choice in most cases but discussing them all in one article wouldn’t have been possible. There’s a proper time and place for everything and the same goes for all sorts of medicine including allopathy, Ayurveda, and all the other forms.

