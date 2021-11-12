Pocket-lint names Hyundai IONIQ5 EV ‘Best Car’ at awards

Share



The Hyundai IONIQ 5, Hyundai’s latest EV, has been named ‘Best Car’ at the 2021 EE Pocket-lint Awards.

Speaking of Hyundai’s win at the Awards, Chris Hall, Pocket-lint Editorial Director said:

“The Hyundai IONIQ 5 brings with it the excitement of a brand new car: it feels unique, it feels special, while pulling in the experience from Hyundai’s previous electric cars. The IONIQ 5 is an EV that’s going to be popular for some time.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is based upon Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which it claims delivers faster charging, increased driving range, superior handling and more interior space. It is able to charge from 10%-80% in 18 minutes, accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and travel up to 298 miles on a single charge.

E-GMP provides IONIQ 5 flexibility in powertrain options, with customers having the choice of two battery sizes and two drive types; a 58kWh rear-wheel drive, a 73kWh rear-wheel drive, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive. The platform also allows for a new ‘Living Space’ cabin, with axles pushed right to the front and back of the car, allowing for a more spacious interior.

This award is the latest in a long list of major global titles for IONIQ 5, which has already been named Car of the Year by Auto Express, ‘Best Designed Car’ at the News UK Awards, ‘Best Design’ at the Top Gear Electric Awards and featured in Wired UK’s Gear of the Year awards.

Says Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK:

“For us IONIQ 5 is a breakthrough product, bringing new innovations, new technologies and an entirely new design direction to the market. We’re delighted to see experts from the world of technology, as well as experts in the motoring world, recognising the incredible achievements of IONIQ 5. Perhaps most excitingly of all, IONIQ 5 is just the beginning: IONIQ 6 and 7 will be setting new standards in new segments within the next couple of years.”

IONIQ 5 is available in three specification levels, SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate. The range kicks off with the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58kWh RWD at £36,995, with technologies like a 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera and smart navigation-based cruise control.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...