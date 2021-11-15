O2 Priority opened up to Virgin Media customers

Share



From today, O2 Priority will be opened up to 5.7 million Virgin Media broadband, TV and landline customers, giving users access to discounts as well as the UK’s latest events via the popular rewards app.

In addition to being available to even more people, the Priority app will also be enhanced with a series of new offers from Virgin brands.

From today, Virgin Media cable customers can register on the Priority app, which was formally exclusively available for O2 customers, to receive a huge range of benefits at no extra cost – from Priority Tickets to a whole host of rewards from a range of high street brands including Greggs, Caffè Nero, ODEON and more.

To mark this next step in helping Virgin Media O2 customers enjoy the best of both brands, thousands of prizes, worth more than £250,000, are being given away via the Priority app this week, including five-star holidays at Virgin Media Limited Editions hotels, tickets to an exclusive show from Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, plus thousands of prizes from Virgin brands.

Says Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“Bringing Priority, one of the UK’s best and most-celebrated loyalty initiatives, to Virgin Media cable customers was the next logical step after Volt combined the best of both brands to supercharge our offering.

“We’re committed to ensuring our customers have access to the most incredible range of perks in the industry, from popular high street brands to early access to the most sought-after tickets in entertainment.

“To celebrate we’ve got thousands of prizes on offer this week alone – including the chance to see one of the hottest names in music perform live – and there is plenty more to come.”

Existing Priority users and O2 and Virgin Media cable customers who download and register on the app today will have the opportunity to enter exclusive prize draws, while receiving a range of ongoing perks and regular offers – from complimentary sausage rolls from Greggs through to Movie Mondays with ODEON.

