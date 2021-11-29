Nissan unveils EV ‘ambition’ for 2030, including all-solid-state batteries

Share

Nissan has unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. Over the next ten years, Nissan claims it will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally.

Based on customer demands for a diverse range of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s ambition is to support greater access to safe and exciting mobility.

To make progress towards this, Nissan will continue to evolve its lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan aims to launch EVs with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028 and ready a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as fiscal year 2024. With the introduction of breakthrough ASSB, Nissan claims it will be able to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance.

By reducing charging time to one-third, ASSBs will make EVs more efficient and accessible, reckons Nissan. Further, Nissan expects ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

Nissan seeks to establish a global battery supply system to meet growing customer vehicle demand and support the growing number of EVs in use. Working with its partners, Nissan intends to increase its global battery production capacity to 52 GWh by fiscal year 2026, and 130 GWh by fiscal year 2030.

Though Nissan Ambition 2030, the company also seeks to extend the benefits of mobility by delivering its advanced driver-assistance and intelligence technologies to more customers. These combined efforts will likewise support Nissan’s continued efforts to establish new mobility services and partnerships, it claims.

Says Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta:

“We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution. With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world,”

Representing the next stage of Nissan’s electrified future, the company today also unveiled three new concept cars that offer enhanced experiences through sophisticated technology packaging. These concepts showcase the possibilities that Nissan strives to provide across a wide range of new advanced vehicles and ecosystems. Further details on these concept cars are available on Nissan’s website: NISSAN CONCEPT CAR FACT SHEET

