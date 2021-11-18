NAWA to announce electric motorbike at EICMA 2021 in Milan

Share



NAWA Technologies will be showing its NAWA Racer electric motorbike at the world’s biggest two-wheeled show, EICMA 2021 in Milan, from 25-28th November.

NAWA Racer is a zero-emission motorbike concept that illustrates how NAWA’s next-gen nano-based ultracapacitors, called NAWACap, could be applied to a real-world electric vehicle (EV) powertrain, by combining them with conventional lithium-ion cells to create a hybrid battery system.

Optimising both energy sources, the innovation opens up new possibilities for all e-powertrains, potentially improving efficiency, reducing the size of the lithium-ion battery as well as charging times. Entirely modular and scalable, the system is suited for two-wheelers, but also applicable to any electric vehicle.

For the initial design of the NAWA Racer concept, NAWA Technologies was supported by expert design and engineering services provider Envisage Group – based in Coventry, UK. To develop a fully functioning prototype, NAWA has had the support of InnoEnergy, the innovation arm of the European Innovation Institute.

Intended to turn heads as well as offer a ground-breaking electric powertrain, NAWA Racer can reach a range of up to 300 km in an urban environment. The manufacturer claims the NAWA Racer brings a modern twist to its retro looks with simple, smooth lightweight composite panels and rear arm and an in-wheel motor. NAWA Racer will also focus on customisation with multiple ways to tailor and futureproof its striking design.

Says Pascal Boulanger, Founder of NAWA Technologies, and CTO:

“NAWA Racer is our vision for the electric motorbike of tomorrow – a retro café racer-inspired machine, but one that is thoroughly modern. It is lightweight, fast and fun, perfect for an emission-free city commute that will put a smile on your face. But thanks to its revolutionary electric powertrain, which combines NAWA’s ultracapacitors with lithium-ion, it also lays down a blueprint for the future.”.

