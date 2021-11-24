IONITY to invest 700m Euros in fast-charging EV points

Share



EV charging platform IONITY is investing around 700 Million Euros to install over 5,000 additional fast-charging points across Europe by 2025.

The joint venture in which Audi has a stake will increase the number of high-performance 350 kW charging points from more than 1,500 at present to around 7,000 by 2025. In addition, they are no longer being built only along motorways, but also near major cities and along busy main roads.

As a result, the number of charging locations will increase significantly – from just under 400 at present to more than 1,000.

IONITY also plans to expand many of the existing locations – depending on their utilization levels. New sites will be designed with six to twelve charging points right from the beginning. It’s hoped this will significantly reduce charging and waiting times for users. In addition, the company plans to acquire more of its own land in order to build and operate service stations.

Says Markus Duesmann, chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG:

“More than ever before, it isn’t just the product that matters, but the entire ecosystem. With its focus on advancing and improving the charging network offering, IONITY’s massive expansion will play a key role in making electric vehicles more attractive.”

Audi is planning a broad-based EV rollout with more than 20 all-electric models by 2025. Starting in 2026, the brand will only launch new, innovative all-electric models. IONITY’s network of fast-charging stations located throughout Europe is a cornerstone of the e-tron Charging Service, Audi’s own charging service.

Using just one charging card, this service currently offers access to more than 280,000 charging points in 26 European countries. Starting in December 2021, Audi will also be offering a premium form of charging exclusively on the IONITY network. Known as “Plug & Charge” (PnC), this refers to the ability to easily and securely charge an EV without an RFID (radio frequency identification) card or even an app.

Instead, the authentication process takes place automatically at compatible charging stations via encrypted communication as soon as the charging cable is connected to the vehicle. Users only need to activate the PnC feature in the myAudi app and in the MMI of their Audi e-tron.

