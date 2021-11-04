Share

Technology has developed greatly in the last decade. Although some from the older generations might think there are some downsides to this expansion, most people can agree that technology has improved many aspects of our lives. Communication, for one, is a great example of this. Without the appropriate technology in place, we would not be able to stay in touch with loved ones across the globe in the way we do now with a simple touch of a button.

Nothing ever stays the same, and life as we know it tends to evolve and adjust to the many changes around us. The way we decorate our homes can be seen as a good example of this; the designs we currently use are certainly not the same older generations used and this is in line with the many societal and cultural changes that we have undergone.

This article will discuss how technology is shaping and changing the future of home designs, with a focus on the different areas of the home.



How is Technology Changing Home Designs?

We live in a world where individuals want everything to happen fast. And it’s no wonder we do, when no matter what your wishes are at any given moment, you can get it with little effort and with speed. If you’re hungry, you can order food and within minutes it’ll be with you. You want to learn something new, you can go online and obtain the information you need. This same principle applies to home designs. Experts are implementing technology to create a more self-sufficient home to accommodate the needs and demands of today’s society.

What Are Some Technological Features in the Home?

There are numerous features that make up a smart home. Different rooms in the house will require different things. You’ll need to know what these are if you are planning on upgrading your home with technology. Below we discuss the different areas of a home, how you can improve them with technology and how much this would cost you.

Living Room

The living room is a very important area of any home, since this is usually where families spend time together to socialize. This is potentially one of the easiest rooms to change if you want it to be smarter. You can simply add a few smart devices, including a Smart TV that connects easily to other smart devices within your home, voice control lighting, and even a robot vacuum, which will keep your whole place clean for you. These are some of the features the majority of living rooms already have, so it may not be too expensive for you to upgrade as you may already be halfway there.

Kitchen



As seen in the image above by Compare the Market Home and Contents Insurance, the kitchen is still the most popular and most expensive room to renovate, with the average amount spent on a kitchen renovation being a significant proportion of income.

With improved technology, the average costs of kitchen renovations are set to increase as more impressive features are included. From motion-sensing faucets to smart stove tops that can access recipes from the internet to display right next to your pan, the improvements that smart technology can offer your kitchen are immense. This would likely impact your designated renovation budget, but ultimately it will dramatically improve the value of the property.

Bathroom

If you’ve ever seen a celebrity’s home on TV, you may have seen how many of them have waterproof TVs installed within the walls of their bathrooms. This may seem extravagant, but in all honesty how many of us bring our phones with us when taking a relaxing bath so that we can catch up on our favourite show?

Another great idea is to add a ‘wash and dry’ bidet which can make your life much simpler. This piece of technology will flush for you as well as wash and dry you before you leave the toilet; no effort is required from you! Presumably, this can be an expensive addition to your bathroom, but it can make life easier, particularly for disabled individuals and the elderly.

Outdoors

The area outside of the house itself is something not many people think about, but it remains an important part of a home and a smart renovation is doable even for those on a budget.

When we think about the outdoors, we think about security and protection. Unfortunately, simply locking the door with a key may not be enough to keep the criminals away. Investing in sophisticated technology is a good way to go. This could be a video doorbell or advanced security systems that let you know when someone is on the perimeter of your property. This is already widely used and homeowners will agree that it certainly works.

Technology continues shaping and changing the future of home designs. Hopefully, this article helped give you an insight into how home designs are changing in line with technology and how you can use these advancements to renovate the different areas of your home.

