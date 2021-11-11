GTA is the gaming franchise with the most expensive merch

Share



As with film and music fans, avid gamers can often be seen wearing branded merchandise for their favourite franchise. And with the eagerly awaited releases of the GTA remastered trilogy today (November 11th), Battlefield 2041 on November 19th and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker on the 7th of December, gamers are feeling the hype for their favourite franchises more than ever.

However, keen collectors may be wondering which gaming franchises have the most valuable merchandise?

Set on finding out, the financial experts at money.co.uk sorted through nearly 30,000 items of video game merchandise from 50 of the most popular gaming franchises in order to determine the most expensive gaming merchandise, and the franchises that might be worth investing in.

It took the median price of items from the following categories for each franchise and totalled them in order to determine the most expensive merch collections: collectibles, keychains, mugs, pins, posters, and t-shirts.

The results are as follows:

Game franchise Most expensive category – median price (£) Total collection cost – 1 item per category (£) #1 Grand Theft Auto Collectibles – £131.76 £226.47 #2 The Witcher Collectibles – £147.90 £224.58 #3 Metal Gear Solid Collectibles – £56.86 £152.40 #4 Super Mario T-shirts – £43.99 £120.92 #5 Halo Collectibles – £48.52 £120.71 #6 Far Cry Collectibles – £32.63 £115.91 #7 Assassin’s Creed Collectibles – £24.02 £99.99 #8 Borderlands Collectibles – £31.41 £98.81 #9 Tom Clancy’s Posters – £22.50 £97.71 #10 God of War Keychains – £31.73 £96.97

The most valuable gaming merchandise is that from Grand Theft Auto. On average, buying one item from each of the six categories would set you back a staggering £226.47. The most expensive item would be a collectible, such as a figurine, limited edition item, or a plush doll, with a median price of £131.76.

GTA collectibles analysed in the study included a signed GTA5 collector’s edition which costs £299.95 on eBay, and a framed poster, game and guidebook set for £49.99 on Etsy.

The second most valuable franchise is The Witcher merchandise. Buying an item from each category would cost an average of £224.58 – just under £2 less than a GTA set. Buying a collectible Witcher item would cost more than a GTA collectible, with a whopping median price tag of £147.90.

The Witcher collectibles included a complete The Witcher III Wild Hunt collector’s set, complete with a statue, box, soundtrack, medallion, artbook, steelbook, cloth map and game for £299.90 on eBay.

Ranking third, and significantly cheaper than the first two collections, is Metal Gear Solid. A full Metal Gear Solid set would cost, on average, £152.40. Some of the priciest items analysed included a £770 original release poster from 1998 on Etsy, and a £645 model kit on Etsy.

Fourth most expensive is Super Mario with an average total cost of £120.92. The most expensive Mario item is a t-shirt, with a median price of £43.99. Costly items included a £30 Mario pipe mug on Etsy, and a book of original sheet music costing just under £500 on eBay.

Fifth is Halo, only 21p cheaper than a Super Mario collection, with an average collection costing £120.71. Items analysed included a £79 3D printed master chief controller holder on Etsy, and a Halo logo emblem for £133 on eBay.

Money.co.uk can also reveal the most expensive franchise in each category:

Category Most expensive game franchise Game franchise’s median price Collectibles The Witcher £147.90 Keychains God of War £31.73 Mugs Tom Clancy’s £19.64 Pins Grand Theft Auto £29.38 Posters Metal Gear Solid £37.43 T-shirts Super Mario £43.99

Says Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk:

“When it comes to collecting, it’s always important to assess the true value of items. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to sell, knowing the value of your items will help you make the most of your collection for years to come.

“If the items you collect are particularly valuable, it may be worth taking out extra insurance on them and checking what your current home insurance policy covers as there may be caps or limits for collections on a normal policy.

“Looking into collectors, or collectibles, insurance will help ensure that in the case of damage or theft, the costs and years of time that went into completing your collection won’t go to waste.”

