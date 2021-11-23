Fleet EV charging firm partners with Zap-Map

Share



Fleet EV charging company Allstar Business Solutions Limited has partnered with digital platform, Zap-Map, to provide payment solutions for fleets with EVs.

Attracting 180,000 UK users per month to its app, Zap-Map provides EV drivers with access to detailed mapping of charge point locations across the UK, allowing users to search for chargers, plan their journeys, pay for charging and share live updates with other EV drivers all within one, unified app experience.

The agreement, which follows the UK government’s announcement setting out its strategy for net zero, will support Allstar in enhancing its on-the-road charging offering to its customers through additional features in the Zap-Map app.

Says Paul Holland, Managing Director of UK Fuel at Allstar Business Solutions:

“Teaming up with Zap-Map has been a key strategic move for Allstar, allowing us to help offer our customers a seamless experience when charging on the road. Zap-Map has over 10 years of industry experience and we are excited to be joining forces.”

Adds Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map:

“Our mission is to make EV charging simple. That’s why we’re looking forward to welcoming Allstar Business Solutions into the Zap-Map community and helping to simplify their customers’ EV charging experiences through our collective products.”

“As fleets are now rapidly transitioning to EVs, it’s essential that their experience is as smooth as possible. We have been developing services for the EV community for over 10 years and with Allstar’s vast experience of providing services to fleets, we are convinced that together we can have a real positive impact as they increasingly move to electric mobility.”

Further details on the joint offering between Allstar and Zap-Map will be announced in the coming weeks once the solution is launched.

